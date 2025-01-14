LeaseWorks®, a Portside company, announced a new partnership with Denver-based Crestone Air Partners, Inc. ("Crestone") to enhance the asset manager's digital strategy.

"As Crestone Air Partners continues to grow its prominent aviation asset management platform, LeaseWorks' software will help power its growth by leveraging advanced analytics and insights for decision-making, as well as automating business processes across the organization," says Haseem Vazhayil, President, LeaseWorks.

Crestone will use Aeris MATCH to automate commercial activities across trading, marketing and collecting market intelligence to make commercial decisions with real-time data. Once aircraft are purchased or placed on lease, Aeris ASSET will automate contract, finance and technical activities, ensuring a smooth flow of information to enforce contract terms, collect on invoices in a timely manner and preserve asset values.

Crestone's CEO, Kevin Milligan, states that "access to relevant and timely information is essential to our success as an asset manager. These systems will not only help us manage our growing asset base but will also scale alongside us as we continue to expand. We're excited to partner with LeaseWorks to improve our processes, ensuring better organization and greater efficiency in managing our assets. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and operational excellence as we move forward."

"We look forward to working with Kevin and his talented team at Crestone to support their digitization journey, assisting to embed digitization across their operations to deliver exceptional results for investors and customers," adds Vazhayil.

About Crestone Air Partners, Inc.

Crestone Air Partners, Inc. (CAP) invests in commercial jet aircraft and the engines that power them on behalf of our capital partners. We are a full-service aviation asset management platform with a diverse portfolio of aircraft and engines leased to airlines globally. We target transactions in the secondary market, focusing on the last decade of the asset lifecycle. We take a collaborative approach with our clients by offering flexible lease terms tailored to our customers' requirements. Crestone brings unique value to transactions by drawing on the expertise and capabilities of interrelated aviation specialist subsidiary businesses across the Air T family (airframe material sales, landing gear leasing, engine material sales, disassembly, and aircraft storage). Crestone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and is a wholly owned business unit of Air T, Inc. holding company (NASDAQ: AIRT). Additional information can be found at: www.crestoneairpartners.com.

About LeaseWorks

LeaseWorks®, a Portside company, provides cloud-based products and services to the aviation leasing community, with solutions for both lessors and airlines. Aeris MATCH helps lessors more quickly and effectively deploy their aviation assets with airlines around the globe. Aeris ASSET allows both lessors and airlines to manage the intricate details of aviation leases. These are the first two of a suite of products that will constitute a full-life-cycle portal for managing leased aviation assets. www.leaseworks.aero

