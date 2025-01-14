Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Legend Power Systems (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company") a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Unity Electric, an Equans company and the premier electrical contractor in the New York City metro area. This agreement marks a significant step in expanding the availability of Legend Power's SmartGATE platform to address critical power challenges for commercial properties in one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.

Unity Electric is renowned for its extensive expertise and exceptional client portfolio, which includes many of the top names in New York commercial real estate. With this partnership, Unity Electric will serve as a key sales, distribution, and installation partner for SmartGATE, enhancing customer access to this new technology. Additionally, leveraging Equans' network of companies and capabilities across the globe, including its $19 billion in annual revenue and operations in more than 20 countries, opens new opportunities to scale Legend Power's solutions into new markets and industries.

"Partnering with Unity Electric aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative energy solutions to commercial properties," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Legend Power Systems. "Their strong presence in NYC and their connection to Equans' vast resources create an incredible platform to expand SmartGATE's impact. Together, we aim to address the region's unique power challenges, improve energy reliability, and drive customer goals."

SmartGATE is a turnkey energy management solution designed to optimize building electrical systems, improving performance and reducing energy waste. In NYC, where aging infrastructure and demanding energy profiles are prevalent creating power stability and quality challenges, SmartGATE provides a reliable and effective tool for managing these challenges. By deploying SmartGATE, Unity Electric can offer its clients measurable improvements in energy efficiency, operational performance, and sustainability.

"Legend Power's SmartGATE represents a breakthrough in addressing energy challenges that are central to our customers' success," said Andrew Dato, Executive Vice President at Unity Electric. "We're excited to integrate this new technology into our offerings, strengthening our ability to deliver top-tier solutions to the NYC metro area and beyond through our connection to Equans."

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution that identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical systems of commercial buildings. It enhances energy efficiency, reduces emissions, and improves financial and operational metrics for property owners.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and resolves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance.

About Unity Electric, an Equans company

Unity Electric (www.unityig.com), an Equans company, is a leading electrical contractor known for delivering innovative solutions to some of the most prestigious commercial properties in the New York City metro area.

About Equans

Equans (www.equans.com), a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a global leader in the energy and services sector with operations in 20 countries, 90,000 employees working on 5 continents and a turnover of 18.8 billion euros in 2023. Equans designs, installs and supplies tailor-made solutions to improve its customers' equipment, systems and technical processes and optimize their use in support of their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Thanks to a strong local footprint based on its historic local brands and excellent technical expertise, Equans' highly qualified experts can support regions, cities, industries and buildings in the fields of HVAC-R, Fire Safety, Facility Management, Digital and ICT, Electricity, Mechanics and Robotics. Equans is the leader in the main European markets and is well-positioned in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

