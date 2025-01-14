Let Revelate Automate Your Data Delivery!

Learn How Revelate Can Help You Easily Catalog, Entitle and Distribute Your Data

Revelate, a global leader in secure and agnostic data marketplace platforms, is revolutionizing how organizations catalog, entitle, and distribute their data. By offering an all-in-one platform with robust features, Revelate empowers businesses to simplify data management, ensure secure access, and deliver data seamlessly across platforms, unlocking the full potential of their data assets.

With data becoming an increasingly vital asset for businesses, Revelate offers a seamless and efficient way to manage the complexities of cataloging, entitlement, and distribution of your data.

1. Catalog - Unlock the Power of a Data Catalog

Data catalogs provide organizations with a centralized solution for organizing, documenting, and automating data products. Enhanced metadata management and documentation capabilities ensure businesses can maintain clarity and efficiency while managing vast data ecosystems.

With features such as white labeling, curated views, advanced searching and filtering, and data product lifecycle management, the catalog streamlines data organization and accelerates the creation of new products directly from internal systems.

2. Entitle - Control Data Access and Order Approvals

Revelate's data entitlement framework introduces powerful tools for managing data access and order approvals. It enables advanced pricing management, a streamlined checkout process, and comprehensive entitlement management to ensure data is securely shared with the right users. With programmatic validation of entitlements for external systems, businesses can maintain control, enhance compliance, and ensure seamless user experiences. Additionally, the framework supports flexible licensing options, allowing organizations to define usage terms, enforce compliance, and maximize the value of their data assets.

3. Distribute - Seamless Data Delivery Across Platforms

Revelate's distribution system combines the capabilities of cataloging and entitlement while introducing a robust suite of delivery features. This enables multi-source and multi-cloud distribution across platforms such as AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks. Businesses gain real-time insights through cloud transfer monitoring, inventory management, and advanced metering and reporting, ensuring smooth and secure data delivery across environments.

To further enhance functionality and meet specific business needs, Revelate also offers optional add-ons such as dedicated staging instances for testing, single sign-on integration, Google Tag Manager for engagement tracking, and secure payment gateway solutions.

"Our goal is to simplify data management and empower businesses to monetize and distribute their data effortlessly," said Marc-André Hétu, Co-Founder and General Manager of Revelate. "With our platform, organizations can focus on creating value from their data rather than dealing with the complexity of infrastructure and workflows."

Revelate's comprehensive solution addresses the challenges of managing and monetizing data, helping businesses maximize efficiency, unlock new revenue streams, and stay ahead in the data-driven economy.

About Revelate

Revelate is a leading global provider of data marketplace platforms designed for secure and agnostic data sharing - both internally and externally. Additionally, Revelate ensures seamless data provisioning through integrated data stores. Revelate supports organizations that tackle the complexities of managing large volumes of scattered, unstructured, and inaccessible data by offering a secure, automated, cloud-based solution. This platform streamlines data cataloging, entitlements, and distribution-either together or independently-boosting productivity, delivering actionable insights, and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

For more information explore our website and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Revelate

View the original press release on accesswire.com