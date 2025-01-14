Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
WKN: A0LFEH | ISIN: US64118P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: XAB
Tradegate
14.01.25
13:16 Uhr
0,772 Euro
+0,040
+5,46 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,7560,77814:30
14.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
Netlist, Inc.: Netlist to Attend 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the Company will participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place January 14-17, 2025. Netlist will participate in 1-on-1 meetings during the conference.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing and empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investors/Media
The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
