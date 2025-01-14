CBD Life Sciences Inc. in Final Stages to Sell CBD Products on DoorDash Platform

With DoorDash projecting over $10 billion in 2025 revenue, CBD Life Sciences Inc. is set to tap into one of the fastest-growing delivery markets in the country, potentially unlocking a multi-million dollar revenue stream and driving a projected 30-40% increase in annual revenue for CBDL.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC Pink:CBDL), a leading innovator in the CBD industry, proudly announces that it is in the final stages of securing approval to sell its premium CBD products on DoorDash, one of the most prominent on-demand delivery platforms in the United States. This development represents a significant step forward in CBDL's ongoing strategy to broaden its market reach and deliver high-quality CBD offerings to customers with greater convenience.

DoorDash's projected multi-billion-dollar revenue for 2025 underscores the massive growth potential in on-demand services. With a footprint spanning millions of households across the nation, DoorDash provides a unique and scalable avenue for CBDL to reach an even broader audience, enhancing product accessibility and driving exponential revenue growth. The CBD industry continues to surge, and this opportunity positions CBDL as a key player in transforming how consumers access wellness products.

"Being able to sell on DoorDash opens up an entirely new market for us," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "We are excited about the prospect of making our premium CBD products available through one of the most trusted delivery platforms in the U.S. This move not only aligns with our commitment to innovation but also positions us for substantial revenue growth in 2025 and beyond."

Once approved, CBDL plans to offer a wide range of its bestselling products, including high-potency 3000MG Pain Relief Cream and CBD Gummies, with same-day delivery in select markets. The company's CBD Gummies, known for their consistency and great taste, have been a hit with customers seeking convenient, delicious ways to incorporate wellness into their daily lives. This initiative enhances CBDL's competitive edge by catering to consumer demand for fast, convenient access to wellness products.

Expanding Market Potential and Growing Investor Confidence

In addition to expanding distribution channels, this opportunity also reinforces CBDL's aggressive growth strategy aimed at increasing shareholder value. Recent industry reports indicate that the U.S. CBD market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% over the next five years, driven by increased consumer awareness and demand for natural wellness solutions. With DoorDash's extensive logistics network and CBDL's premium product line, this expansion is expected to drive significant market penetration.

CBDL's focus on innovation doesn't stop at delivery partnerships. The company is also ramping up research and development efforts to introduce new products that cater to evolving consumer needs. These efforts reflect CBDL's dedication to staying ahead of market trends and ensuring sustained growth.

"This DoorDash opportunity is a game-changer," Nelson added. "It positions us at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market and gives us a significant advantage in capturing more market share while providing a seamless buying experience for our customers. We anticipate strong revenue growth and improved brand recognition as a direct result of this initiative."

CBDL continues to explore additional partnerships and opportunities to expand its reach in both the U.S. and international markets. With a strong product portfolio, a robust distribution strategy, and a relentless focus on growth, the company remains dedicated to delivering long-term value to its investors. Additionally, the company is committed to ongoing product innovation to meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL) is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of high-quality, innovative CBD-based products. With a diverse product line ranging from pain relief creams to gummies, CBDL is committed to enhancing the well-being of its customers through science-backed solutions. The company's mission is to lead the CBD industry by delivering exceptional products that promote better living.

