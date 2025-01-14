Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
Alter Behavioral Health Opens New Residential Mental Health Facility in Irvine, California

Alter Behavioral Health, a Pioneer in Transformative Mental Health Care, Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Brand-New Residential Mental Health Facility in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Alter Behavioral Health, a pioneer in transformative mental health care, celebrates the grand opening of its brand-new residential mental health facility in Irvine. This facility represents a significant step in Alter's mission to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care while redefining mental health treatment.

Located right in the heart of Irvine, the modern space blends Southern California's calm vibes with innovative therapies. It aims to meet the growing need for accessible mental health services, creating a sanctuary where recovery flourishes.

"Many have tried every trick in the book, yet the struggle continues," said Alter's spokesperson. "For Irvine residents, we use our exclusive Care Predictor Index to handpick outstanding staff who understand what the vibrant Irvine community needs. With an impressive 95% client satisfaction rate, our facility offers real change. We bring innovative, data-driven treatments that spark lasting transformation and empower a brighter future for Irvine residents."

Why Irvine?
Irvine's unique blend of urban convenience and natural tranquility sets the perfect scene for Alter Behavioral Health's holistic approach to mental wellness. The new facility addresses various mental health needs, offering programs such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and trauma-informed care.

What Sets Alter Behavioral Health Apart?

  • Residential Mental Health Care, Reimagined

  • : Experience personalized treatment plans in a welcoming, home-like atmosphere.

  • Therapeutic Excellence: Benefit from a dedicated team of licensed clinicians using evidence-based practices.

  • Holistic Healing: Enjoy integrative therapies like mindfulness, art therapy, and vocational training.

  • 24/7 Support: Receive round-the-clock care to ensure safety and progress.

Join Us to Make a Difference
Alter Behavioral Health invites the community, mental health advocates, and medical professionals to visit this innovative facility. Together, we will bridge the gap in mental health care and deliver the support individuals deserve.

Contact Information:
For media inquiries or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Media Contact
Natalie Simpson
Phone: 866-609-9503
Email: info@tower25.com
Website: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/locations/irvine/

About Alter Behavioral Health
Alter Behavioral Health is on a mission to transform lives for individuals and families battling mental illness. Our clinical team shines with expertise and heart, ranking among the nation's best. We deliver evidence-based treatments that work . Our mental health centers help adults and families tackle a range of challenges. We address schizophrenia, depression, borderline personality disorder, substance abuse, and more. At each center, we take a holistic approach. We promote healing and empower lasting recovery.

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
Marketing Manager
info@tower25.com
310-817-0072

.

SOURCE: Alter Behavioral Health



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
