Integrative Providers Association , Coalition for Patient Rights and Compassion Center Announce Unwavering Support for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services

Compassion Center, IPA and CPR call on all members of the Senate to support the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services-championing a new era of environmental stewardship, integrative healthcare, and robust patient rights. Compassion Center urges IPA and CPR members nationwide to join in unity with us and contact their Senators and endorse RFK Jr.'s mission to 'Make America Healthy Again.'

In a bold show of unity, the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) and the Coalition For Patient Rights (CPR) and Compassion Center today jointly announced their firm support for the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Citing his relentless advocacy for the environment and his long-standing commitment to public health, both membership organizations believe RFK's leadership can unify essential reforms in healthcare, environmental stewardship, and social services to "Make America Healthy Again."

"Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. brings a blend of environmental passion and public-health advocacy that is unprecedented," said Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President of Compassion Center. "Our nation needs leadership who can see the undeniable links between ecological well-being and human health. We couldn't be more confident in RFK's ability to steer us in a direction that addresses systemic healthcare challenges while championing patient rights and sustainable development."

Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is thrilled to endorse RFK Jr. while the Coalition For Patient Rights (CPR) is equally enthusiastic, highlighting how Secretary-designate Kennedy's proven track record for challenging entrenched systems and inspiring transformative policy can be the change we all need to see. According to James Creel, CPR Board-Secretary, "RFK Jr. has never been afraid to confront powerful interests when the nation's health and future are at stake. His stewardship at HHS will emphasize transparency, accountability, and patient-focused care, while reinforcing the need for an integrative approach that acknowledges both modern medicine and holistic well-being."

Together, Compassion Center, IPA and CPR call upon the Senate to swiftly confirm Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Our organizations invite their respective memberships, and leadership delegations, along with healthcare advocates everywhere, to contact their Senators and voice support for RFK Jr.'s confirmation, pressing forward his agenda to merge environmental responsibility with patient-centric, accessible healthcare solutions.

"Our membership knows first-hand the urgency of protecting patient rights, cleaning up our environment, and offering comprehensive, integrative and complementary care," added Jason Greninger, C.S.T., a legislative advocate representing CPR National's Board of Trustees and the Integrative Providers Association's Advocacy Division. "We believe Secretary-designate Kennedy embodies the leadership we've been longing for-someone who will unify the mission of compassion, science, and sustainability all under one roof."

About Compassion Center

Founded in 2001, Compassion Center is dedicated to improving access to integrative healthcare, mental health and social services. The organization serves patients in Oregon and 18 other states through its clinics, Patient Resource Centers, and patient advocacy programs. For more information on Compassion Center, please visit: www.Compassion-Center.org or www.Compassion-Center.net

About the Integrative Providers Association (IPA)

Speaking on behalf of over 1,400,000 licensed integrative healthcare professionals ranging from over 140 specialties including surgeons, dietitians and every interprofessional healthcare specialty in between, the Integrative Providers Association is a 501(c)(6) professional membership organization that discovers, educates, unites and empowers the future of integrative healthcare on behalf of integrative wholeness and inclusion for the betterment of tomorrow. For more information on the Integrative Providers Association (IPA), please visit: www.IntegrativeProviders.org

About Coalition for Patient Rights

The Coalition for Patient Rights is a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization dedicated to standing up on behalf of patients' rights in regards to healthcare, laws and the regulatory bodies that are put in place to protect the best interest of the public and public safety. For more information on the Coalition For Patient Rights, or to learn how to stand up and voice your unwavering support for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s confirmation, please visit www.MyCPR.us , or email coalition@coalitionforpatientrights.org with "RFK Support Group in the subject line. By joining forces, we can amplify the call to 'Make America Healthy Again,' ensuring every person has access to affordable, comprehensive, integrative healthcare and mental health care, so every community thrives, and every voice is heard in shaping the future of our healthcare system.

Contact Information:

James Garvey

CIFR Director of Collaborative Programs

james.garvey@compassion-center.org

844-842-COMPASSION Ext 1

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLqqFFqolQY

SOURCE: Compassion Center

View the original press release on accesswire.com