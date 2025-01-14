Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - MAISON Bahamas, the premier authority in luxury real estate, proudly unveils the exclusive listing of a $50 million beachfront estate in Lyford Cay, cementing its place as the most expensive home offered for sale in The Bahamas. This unprecedented property sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury in the Caribbean, blending architectural brilliance, extraordinary design, and the natural beauty of the Bahamian coastline.





$50 million estate in Lyford Cay, Bahamas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11249/236951_cf56b954b49bf98b_001full.jpg

A Historic Moment for Luxury Real Estate

Perched on a sprawling 1.78-acre oceanfront compound, this estate represents a transformative milestone in the Bahamian luxury market. With 175 feet of pristine private beach frontage and over 10,660 square feet of meticulously designed living space, the property offers an unparalleled lifestyle for discerning global buyers seeking privacy, exclusivity, and world-class amenities.





'Beluga' features 175 feet of frontage on Clifton Bay

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11249/236951_06-ra230116143506.jpg

Lyford Cay: A Destination for the Global Elite

For decades, Lyford Cay has been a haven for royalty, celebrities, and influential business magnates. Renowned for its elite members-only golf club, superyacht marina, and unparalleled privacy, the gated community has attracted Hollywood A-Listers, International Royalty and titans of industry. With its unique blend of sophistication and serenity, Lyford Cay is synonymous with prestige and remains one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world.





The Lyford Cay Club

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11249/236951_lyfordcayclub.jpg

Unparalleled Features for a Discerning Buyer

This one-of-a-kind property redefines opulence, with features that include:

Grand Architectural Design : A dramatic double-height foyer opens into a main living area framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, offering panoramic views of the turquoise sea and lush tropical gardens.

: A dramatic double-height foyer opens into a main living area framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, offering panoramic views of the turquoise sea and lush tropical gardens. Resort-Caliber Outdoor Living : Expansive terraces lead to a resort-style swimming pool, a beachfront cabana, and impeccably landscaped grounds, culminating in 175 feet of private beach frontage.

: Expansive terraces lead to a resort-style swimming pool, a beachfront cabana, and impeccably landscaped grounds, culminating in 175 feet of private beach frontage. Luxurious Accommodations : The principal suite features a private sea-view balcony, an en-suite spa-like bathroom, and dual dressing rooms. Three additional guest suites also feature en-suite baths and private balconies.

: The principal suite features a private sea-view balcony, an en-suite spa-like bathroom, and dual dressing rooms. Three additional guest suites also feature en-suite baths and private balconies. World-Class Amenities: A state-of-the-art kitchen with custom finishes, two private studies, a family lounge, and a three-car garage round out the interior spaces.

Each element of this estate has been meticulously curated to create a harmonious balance between modern luxury and timeless sophistication.





The estate was built in 2021 by its current owners

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11249/236951_ada7ada1b496bab7_004full.jpg

A Landmark Opportunity in The Bahamas

The $50 million listing underscores The Bahamas' growing prominence as a destination for luxury real estate investment with its favorable tax environment, thriving property market, and unparalleled lifestyle.

Exclusive Representation by MAISON Bahamas & Forbes Global Properties

"This property is the crown jewel of Caribbean luxury and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who value privacy, prestige, and an unmatched coastal lifestyle," said Ryan Knowles, Founder and CEO of MAISON Bahamas.

A Global Call to Elite Buyers

The architectural distinction of the estate, paired with its unique location in one of the world's most desirable destinations, positions it as an asset that transcends traditional real estate.

Private Viewings Available Now

To explore this extraordinary property, contact MAISON Bahamas to arrange a confidential viewing. Visit belugalyfordcay.com or reach out at (242) 376-7731 or ryan@maisonbahamas.com.

About MAISON Bahamas

MAISON Bahamas is the leading luxury real estate brokerage in The Bahamas, specializing in bespoke property sales for an international clientele. Renowned for its discretion, market expertise, and unparalleled service, MAISON Bahamas is the trusted partner for buyers and sellers of the most exclusive properties in the Caribbean.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236951

SOURCE: MAISON Bahamas, Forbes Global Properties