Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders.

Fellow Shareholders,

In 2024, Element 29 Resources celebrated several significant milestones, highlighted by a major leadership transition. As the company's founder and former Chair, I, Richard Osmond, stepped into the President and CEO role. We also welcomed Manuel Montoya as Chief Technical Officer, who brings extensive experience in exploring porphyry copper deposits in Perú. Additionally, our Board of Directors was revitalized with experienced professionals tasked with guiding the Company in a new direction.

With a strong belief in our strategy, we raised $3.26 million from our supportive shareholders. These funds were used to complete two deep diamond drill holes at our flagship Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit, aiming to demonstrate the continuity of porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization beyond the existing pit-constrained mineral resource estimate. Both drill holes intersected greater than 950 metres of porphyry alteration starting from bedrock surface, with drill hole ELID033 still in strong alteration at a depth of 1,109.6 metres. These holes remain open for future drilling as the program was paused in late December 2024 for the holiday season, with assay results expected in the coming weeks.

Looking ahead to 2025, beyond the anticipated drill results, we have an active exploration program lined up in Perú, including:

Restarting the Elida Phase III drill program in Q2 to complete the remaining 5,000 metre diamond drill program, aimed at expanding Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization beyond the current pit-constrained inferred mineral resource estimate.

Conducting an audio-magnetotellurics (AMT) geophysical survey in late Q1 at Elida to further delineate Cu-sulphide mineralization within the large porphyry hydrothermal alteration footprint, to depths exceeding 1,000 metres.

Completion of a DIA environmental approval at Elida to expand the drill permit from 20 platforms to 40 platforms.

Securing final drill permit approval for the Flor de Cobre drilling campaign in Q2 to test the Atravesado porphyry Cu-Mo target.

Submitting a drill permit application for the Paka project in Q1, along with magnetometer and IP-resistivity geophysical surveys in Q3.

With so many upcoming catalysts, feel free to stop by the AMEBC Roundup 2025 where Manuel and I will be happy to discuss our exciting near-term opportunities. We can be found in the Exhibition Hall and Core Shack on January 22 and 23. If you can't meet us there, we'll also be at PDAC 2025 from March 2 to 5.

For any questions or to stay updated, we're always available at 1 888 246 7881, by email (info@e29copper.com), or visit our website.

We wish you all a safe and prosperous 2025.

Sincerely,

Richard Osmond

President, CEO & Director

Element 29 Resources Inc.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Osmond (P.Geo.), Element 29's President and CEO, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 is an emerging junior resource company with a highly experienced management team and board focused on exploring and potentially developing Tier-1 copper deposits in Perú, one of the lowest-cost, lowest-risk mining jurisdictions globally.

The Company's principal objective is to explore and potentially develop its Elida Porphyry Copper Deposit in west-central Perú which has an initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 321.7 million tonnes grading 0.32% Cu, 0.03% Mo and 2.61 g/t Ag at a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade and a low 0.74:1 modeled strip ratio. The Mineral Resource Estimate information is available in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimation of the Elida Porphyry Copper Project in Perú" dated September 20, 2022, and prepared in accordance with Form 43-101F1 by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Ginto Consulting Inc.

Alongside Elida, the Company has three (3) early stage, highly prospective porphyry Cu projects in Perú for more than 25,000 ha of titled concession. These include the Flor de Cobre porphyry Cu-Mo prospect situated in the Southern Perú Copper Belt, just 26 km from the Cerro Verde copper mine (Freeport-Buenaventura) as well as the Paka and Pahuay porphyry Cu skarn prospects related to potential tertiary-aged, mineralized porphyry complexes intruding along the eastern margin of the Peruvian Coastal Batholith.

All projects are well located for future mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

