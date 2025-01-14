News summary:

Building on its success in Alcorn County, the nation's first electric co-op is extending its all-Adtran network to more Mississippi communities

ACE Fiber is now connected to New Albany with FSP 3000 open optical transport technology and ALM in-service fiber monitoring

Adtran's access solution enhanced by Mosaic One SaaS delivers superior management, scalability and customer experience

Adtran today announced the expansion of Alcorn County Electric Power Association's (ACE Power) fiber subsidiary, ACE Fiber, into New Albany, Mississippi. The new network utilizes Adtran's comprehensive suite of fiber network technologies, significantly enhancing internet speed, accessibility and reliability for homes and businesses throughout the city. The deployment features Adtran's FSP 3000 open optical transport solution and real-time fiber assurance from the ALM monitoring platform. Adtran's multigigabit fiber-to-the-home technology, optimized by Mosaic One SaaS, ensures superior network management, scalability and subscriber experience. The infrastructure will enable essential services such as telehealth and expand opportunities for remote work and learning for New Albany's residents.

Adtran's technology is helping ACE Fiber drive high-speed broadband services from the network core into customer homes. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're proud to bring the benefits of our high-speed broadband services to New Albany. As the first electric cooperative in the US, we've always led the way in harnessing the most advanced technology to deliver high-quality essential services. Now, by partnering with New Albany, we're replicating the success we've achieved across Alcorn County, transforming how this city's community connects and communicates," said Sean McGrath, GM and CEO of ACE Fiber. "Leveraging Adtran's complete solution from the core of our network and through the doors of homes and businesses we're significantly enhancing the digital experience for New Albany residents. This comprehensive deployment affirms our commitment to driving innovation and fueling economic growth across Mississippi."

ACE Fiber's network leverages Adtran's FSP 3000 open optical transport technology for its future-proof middle-mile infrastructure, connecting Alcorn County with the city of New Albany. This backbone is continually monitored by Adtran's ALM fiber assurance platform, which pinpoints potential issues to enable fast and efficient fault resolution. Enhancing scalability and flexibility, Adtran's OLTs support rapid network expansion. At the subscriber premises, Adtran's ONTs deliver ultra-fast connections up to 10Gbit/s, while its SDG 8000 Series mesh Wi-Fi gateways provide carrier-class Wi-Fi 6 and 7 services. Mosaic One offers ACE Fiber a unified view of operations, enhancing customer service with revenue-enhancing marketing tools. Lastly, the integration of Intellifi provides AI-powered Wi-Fi optimization, empowering end-users to tailor settings, including parental controls, enhancing the user experience at a personal level.

"ACE Fiber's expansion into New Albany is helping close a significant digital gap. By extending high-speed broadband to previously underserved regions, they're creating new opportunities for households and businesses to thrive," commented Jeremy Harris, VP of North America service provider sales at Adtran. "We're proud that our end-to-end solution is empowering ACE Fiber to address this challenge. With our FSP 3000 enabling high-capacity links and our SDX 600 ONTs and Wi-Fi 6/7 SDGs delivering fast, seamless internet to homes, ACE Fiber is reshaping New Albany's digital landscape. By utilizing ALM in-service fiber monitoring and Mosaic One for streamlined management, they're ensuring the high-quality services essential for education, healthcare and remote work. Together, we're driving growth with reliable connectivity that stretches from the core of the network right through the subscriber's door."

