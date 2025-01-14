parcelLab, the global provider of post-purchase experience software, today launched the industry's first 'PPX Maturity Curve for retailers at NRF 2025" 'Retail's Big Show' Convention in New York.

The Post Purchase Experience (PPX) Maturity Curve sets the standard for e-commerce customer experience. This framework empowers retailers to discover how they compare to competitors and the strategic methods necessary for them to exceed best practices, build long-term customer loyalty, and drive new revenue.

Evolving your brand along the PPX Maturity Curve captures missed opportunities for boosting customer lifetime value and ROI. With parcelLab's latest innovation, brands can benchmark against industry peers and truly work toward creating customers for life. This service includes a deep analysis of a company's current post-purchase experience performance by detailing steps to advance PPX maturity and evolving current strategies. These methods assist retailers to exceed growing customer expectations and increase brand loyalty.

"This has been created based on one core belief: the post-purchase experience is pivotal in building long-term customer loyalty and increasing revenue," said Zack Hamilton, SVP, Growth Strategy Enablement at parcelLab. "Through our initial analysis of over a thousand brands, we've discovered that many are still using tactical, reactive strategies and minimally focusing on personalization. With this PPX Maturity Curve our team of experts can help organizations build the capabilities to transform mundane operational touchpoints into unique moments of pure joy for their customers."

The PPX Maturity Curve assesses how retailers use technology to service their customers and efficiently spot, and leverage, learnings in consumer behavior. With many brands still challenged by the expectation of hyper-personalization, focus can remain pigeonholed on delivery SLAs, instead of meeting growing customer desires. This leads to shopper dissatisfaction and high churn. parcelLab's new framework creates a scalable journey of maximizing PPX's full potential and integrating AI as a tool for continuous improvement. With this curve as a guide, brands can build memorable experiences from one-to-many to one-to-one. And, as AI becomes commonplace and customer expectations continue to soar, brand education in applying a scalable PPX strategy is paramount.

"A core motivation here at parcelLab is supporting brands to truly create customers for life," said Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Tobi Buxhoidt. "The PPX Maturity Curve helps brands to identify, target and leverage insights offered by a truly integrated customer journey. With learnings from millions of data points, in-house experts and a guiding framework, more brands can avoid silos which will see them left behind by their competitors. At parcelLab we want more brands to deepen experiences with customers, increase revenue and, most importantly, customer lifetime value."

This latest development will see top retail brands learn and share PPX best practices as well as being offered thought leadership insights, networking opportunities, specialized training, and more.

To discover where your company falls on the PPX Maturity Scale, begin an assessment with us today.

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational costs, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico's, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114850927/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Articulate Communications for parcelLab

parcelLab@articulatecomms.com