Acquisition Reinforces Firm's Focus on Digital Technology Transformation via Expanded Capabilities

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has acquired Dallas, Texas-based The Bridge, a rapidly growing full-service technology and strategy consultancy.

The acquisition meaningfully enhances North Highland's technology and digital transformation capabilities, combining the firm's decades of experience in guiding companies through complex transformations with The Bridge's deep expertise in Data AI, Cloud Product, and Digital Experience solutions.

"The Bridge is a strategic fit for North Highland, combining our proven change and transformation expertise with their cutting-edge technology, data, and AI capabilities," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "Together, we'll create tailored solutions that work to turn clients' visions into real, measurable value ultimately creating impact that lasts."

Key client benefits include a full spectrum of digital transformation capabilities spanning strategy through execution, as well as deep expertise across Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Financial Services and Healthcare sectors to complement North Highland's existing industry support.

"The Bridge's mission has always been to help organizations effectively utilize technology platforms and leverage their data to attain competitive advantage," said Eric Winton, CEO at The Bridge. "We're excited to combine our technical and consulting expertise with North Highland's scale, proven methodologies, and innovative approaches to create a uniquely powerful force in helping our clients succeed in the rapidly changing digital world."

