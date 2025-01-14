Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
RuggON Corp.: RuggON Launches VIKING II: Transforming Fleet Management with Unmatched Technology and Flexibility

Finanznachrichten News

Powered by Android 14 and Qualcomm® Snapdragon 6490 Octa-Core Processor, Engineered for Demanding Fleet Applications

TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON Corporation proudly introduces the VIKING II, a groundbreaking fleet management device designed to tackle the toughest industrial challenges. Combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional durability, the VIKING II raises the bar for operational efficiency in logistics, mining, construction, and public safety. Designed with adaptability and performance in mind, it empowers businesses to excel in even the harshest environments.

Powered by Android 14 and Qualcomm® Snapdragon 6490 Octa-Core Processor, Engineered for Demanding Fleet Applications

At its core, the VIKING II is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 6490 Octa-Core Processor, delivering unparalleled performance for complex, data-heavy tasks. Combined with Android 14 and Google Mobile Services (GMS) certification, the device offers a seamless user experience with access to a vast ecosystem of applications. Whether monitoring vehicle health, managing data, or running custom fleet management tools, the VIKING II ensures dependable performance and unparalleled flexibility.

Engineered for extreme conditions, the IP65-rated VIKING II pairs rugged design with advanced connectivity options like 5G and SATCOM, ensuring uninterrupted communication and real-time data transfer, even in remote or off-grid areas. Multi-GNSS support, equipped with Dead Reckoning and RTK technology, enables precise location tracking in GPS-denied environments, such as tunnels or urban canyons.

By integrating critical tools into a single device, the VIKING II simplifies fleet operations and reduces costs. It features advanced functionalities like TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), NFC capabilities, remote door control, and a secondary display, streamlining workflows and enhancing delivery efficiency. Real-time tracking boosts on-time performance, while TPMS prolongs tire life, promoting safety and sustainability.

For additional information about VIKING II, please visit https://www.ruggon.com/en/product/mobile-computers/VIKINGII or follow us on Ubiqconn Technology.

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that enhance user experience. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

RuggON

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595244/Powered_Android_14_Qualcomm__Snapdragon__6490_Octa_Core_Processor_Engineered_Demanding.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510705/RuggON_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ruggon-launches-viking-ii-transforming-fleet-management-with-unmatched-technology-and-flexibility-302347907.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
