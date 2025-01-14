Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
Kinomica Ltd.: Michele Pedrocchi Appointed Chair of Kinomica

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinomica Ltd., a developer of diagnostics for precision oncology, today announced the appointment of Roche Diagnostics' former Global Head of Strategy and Business Development, Dr Michele Pedrocchi as its new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Kinomica_Logo

With his more than 30 years of successful track record in Life Science and in-vitro Diagnostics and as a former member of the Executive Committee at Roche Diagnostics, Michele has extensive experience and understanding of the growth drivers of a business, including commercial execution and innovation of business models and products. His industry impacting achievements include an instrumental role in establishing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as a routine diagnostics methodology in Europe and his pioneering role in introducing patient selection for targeted oncology treatments through Companion Diagnostics (CDx), as well as venturing into digital health solutions.

Tim Fell, Chief Executive Officer of Kinomica, said: "As an international executive who has brought ground-breaking diagnostic solutions into routine clinical practice, Michele's experience and guidance will be invaluable as Kinomica seeks to do the same with phosphoproteomic diagnostics for therapy selection."

Michele Pedrocchi, new Chair of the Board of Directors of Kinomica, commented: "I am thrilled to be taking on this role as Kinomica has great potential for contributing in a fundamental way to truly precision medicine. This world-class team of scientists has made impressive inroads on the promise of phosphoproteomics to guide cancer treatment. Making this proprietary approach and insights widely available is our declared goal."

The new Chair appointment follows a financing round led by Mercia Ventures with additional participation from BGF, Longwall Ventures and other existing investors, that sees the company's Board of Directors further strengthen with the appointments of Dr Robert Hornby and Joanna Smart as investor directors for Mercia Ventures and BGF respectively.

About Kinomica

Kinomica is a developer of precision oncology diagnostics. The company has developed KScan®, a phosphoproteomic diagnostic platform to help clinicians better realize the full potential of precision medicine by predicting which of the drugs currently approved to treat a disease a particular patient will respond best to, thereby aiding clinical decision making. Learn more at www.kinomica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422786/5114826/Kinomica_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/michele-pedrocchi-appointed-chair-of-kinomica-302350351.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
