Cosmo Tech, a market leader in AI Simulation software for enterprise decision making, today announced the appointment of Andre M. Boisvert as Lead Independent Director to its Board and as a Strategic Advisor. Boisvert is a globally recognized software executive with over 40 years of experience in sales, marketing, and R&D at companies such as IBM, Oracle Corporation, where he served as Senior Vice President of WW Marketing, and SAS Institute Inc., where he held the role of President and Chief Operating Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113348263/en/

Andre Boisvert, Lead Independent Director to the board, Cosmo Tech (Photo: Business Wire)

After serving on boards of publicly traded technology companies, such as VA Linux (NASDAQ:LNUX) and Sagent Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGNT), where he held the role of both Chairman and CEO, Boisvert co-founded Pentaho, an open-source BI and Analytics company which was ultimately acquired by Hitachi Data Systems for over $500M. Since then, Boisvert has held board positions for multiple technology startups, many which have been acquired by tech powerhouses like Microsoft, Oracle and SAP.

In addition to Cosmo Tech, Boisvert serves as a Strategic Advisor and Board Director for Pyramid Analytics Inc. (Tel-Aviv), Dcbel Energy Inc. (Montreal), Clario Inc. (Minneapolis), River Logic Inc. (Dallas), and LatticeFlow AI (Zurich).

Commenting on Boisvert's appointment, Cosmo Tech Co-founder and Chair of the Board of Directors, Hugues de Bantel, stated: "Andre served on our Board from 2016 to 2019 and we are delighted that he is returning following the majority investment from Insight Partners and former Accenture executives Phillip Hazen and Gerry Coulter."

Of his appointment, Boisvert said: "I am honored to rejoin the Cosmo Tech board and look forward to working with Insight Partners and the world-class management team that co-invested in the recapitalization of the company. Coupled with the founders' continued participation, this is a compelling opportunity poised to succeed."

About Cosmo Tech

Cosmo Tech is an AI-Simulation software company for enterprise decision making and business performance optimization. Founded in 2010, Cosmo Tech is a global pioneer in the modeling of complex systems and an expert in combining core advanced simulation with other AI techniques. The Cosmo Tech AI-Simulation platform brings new predictive and prescriptive decision intelligence with the reliability demanded by large complex organizations. Leading companies in the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and transportation sectors rely on Cosmo Tech to anticipate what is coming and confidently optimize operations and strategies for better financial performance and resilience, while securing their net-zero carbon trajectory. For more information, visit cosmotech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113348263/en/

Contacts:

Press:

cindy.renard@cosmotech.com

cosmotech@storiesout.com