Stellex Capital Management ("Stellex" or the "Company"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce two additional hires to its business development team. Jennifer Colvin will join the team as a Director based in Washington D.C. and Scott Kingsley will join as a Vice President based in Boston, MA. Stellex has built a robust business development effort with existing team members based in the U.S. industrial heartland. Ms. Colvin and Mr. Kingsley will expand the team's efforts from a sector and geographic coverage perspective.

The Stellex business development team is responsible for sourcing deal opportunities for new Stellex platform investments and add-ons for existing Stellex platforms. Both Ms. Colvin and Mr. Kingsley have cultivated their own respective networks in the middle market deal community that will augment the Stellex team's existing relationships.

Ms. Colvin joins Stellex from Perkins Cole LLP, an AmLaw 50 firm, where she was most recently a business development director. Before that, she began her career with roles in marketing and business development at two middle-market private equity firms, Pfingsten Partners and Wynnchurch Capital. Ms. Colvin received her B.A. in History with a minor in Business from Indiana University.

Mr. Kingsley joins Stellex from Highview Capital, a middle-market private equity fund, where he was a Vice President on the business development team. Mr. Kingsley began his career as a Senior Associate at JMC Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on industrial investments in the lower middle market. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from The College of the Holy Cross.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott and Jennifer to the Stellex team and look forward to their contributions to expanding our deal pipeline and supporting the strategic growth of our portfolio companies through targeted add-on investments," said Michael Stewart, Managing Partner at Stellex. "We continue to see a great deal of investment opportunities and acquisition targets in 2025 that align with the Stellex investment strategy."

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, London, Pittsburgh and Detroit, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $3.9 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insights, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace, defense government services, transportation logistics, manufacturing, real economy business services, food processing and tech-enabled services. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

