The UK's leading mobile parking app has introduced a new cashless payment option as part of a campus-wide technology upgrade.

Deal is significant as first for the brand following their 2024 merger with leading U.S. parking solutions provider ParkHub.

JustPark, the parking app solution originally from the U.K., has secured its first major U.S. partnership with the University of Hawai'i, a significant step in its journey to become the parking app of choice across North America, following its merger with ParkHub last year.

At the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, JustPark is replacing traditional visitor parking pay stations in certain areas of campus with an app-based system, enabling fast, secure, and cashless payments via smartphones. This upgrade eliminates long queues and the need for loose change, making parking faster, easier, and more convenient for students, faculty, and visitors.

JustPark, a household name used by more than 13 million drivers in the U.K. to secure stress-free parking, is now hoping to replicate its success in the U.S. The company's recent merger with leading Dallas-based parking solutions provider ParkHub has created a full-service parking software and payments solution for customers across North America and together their combined entity serves over 20 million drivers and more than 500 B2B customers, facilitating over $1 billion in annual booking volumes.

Switching to the JustPark app, from traditional payment machines, offers multiple benefits for both drivers and operators. These include:

Using a unique Location ID, eliminating the hassle of finding a pay station or waiting in line. Reduced operational costs: By eliminating the need for physical pay stations, operators can save significantly on maintenance expenses and eliminate the risk of vandalism.

Drivers can extend their parking session remotely via the JustPark app, offering peace of mind and convenience during long events, extended campus visits and unexpected delays. Secure, Contactless Transactions: Encrypted payments minimize physical contact and protect personal and financial information.

Anthony Eskinazi, Founder of JustPark, said: "Our app has transformed parking experiences across the U.K., and we're eager to bring the same convenience and efficiency to American drivers, starting with this forward-thinking partnership with the University of Hawai'i. The university's commitment to innovation makes it the perfect launch partner for JustPark in the U.S. and we're excited to work with them to deliver a smarter, streamlined cashless parking solution."

About JustPark:

JustPark, a trusted name in UK parking technology, recently joined forces with ParkHub, a leader in event parking solutions, to expand its award-winning approach to the United States. With decades of customer-focused experience and an award-winning app, JustPark transforms underutilized spaces into seamless parking opportunities for drivers and revenue generators for businesses.

In the U.S., JustPark will initially focus on its On-Demand parking solution, offering drivers quick, flexible, and hassle-free access to parking when they need it most, with plans to introduce its popular pre-booking feature to the U.S. market in the future. For businesses and property owners, JustPark delivers industry-leading solutions that optimize parking operations, improve data visibility, and increase revenue. Whether enhancing driver loyalty or simplifying dynamic pricing, JustPark and ParkHub are committed to true collaboration-because we succeed when our partners do. For more information, visit www.justpark.com.

