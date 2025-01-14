Anzeige
14.01.2025 14:14 Uhr
Avel eCare and Cibolo Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Telehealth Specialty Care and Services



SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Avel eCare, the nation's leading telemedicine provider of clinician-to-clinician services, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Cibolo Health. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward improving healthcare access in rural and underserved communities, underscoring both organizations' shared commitment to delivering high-quality care no matter where patients live.

Cibolo Health, a pioneer in enabling independent, rural hospitals to create clinically integrated networks, champions the mission of empowering rural healthcare providers to offer exceptional care. Recognizing the transformative potential of telemedicine to bridge gaps in care delivery, Cibolo conducted an extensive review of telemedicine providers throughout the country. Avel eCare was selected as its exclusive partner due to the depth and breadth of its clinical solutions and its unparalleled expertise in virtual care innovation.

"This partnership allows us to further expand our reach and support the delivery of high-quality care to the Cibolo member hospitals and their communities," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "Both Avel and Cibolo share a core belief: every person deserves access to exceptional healthcare, regardless of where they live. Together, we are reducing healthcare disparities, delivering innovative care solutions, and ensuring that quality care knows no boundaries."

"This partnership reflects a shared vision for advancing rural healthcare," said Nate White, CEO of Cibolo. "Our collaboration with Avel demonstrates our deep commitment to breaking down barriers to care. By expanding the role of telemedicine, we're ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare for more patients in rural and underserved areas."

About Cibolo Rural Health Networks
Cibolo Health helps independent rural hospitals create clinically integrated networks dedicated to enhancing the value of healthcare services. Through its commitment to innovation and collaboration, Cibolo empowers rural healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen the communities they serve.

About Avel eCare
Avel eCare operates the largest and most comprehensive virtual health network in the world, partnering with hospitals, health systems, government entities, schools, senior care communities, law enforcement, and EMS agencies. For over 30 years, Avel has utilized technology-enabled workflows and clinical expertise to deliver high-quality virtual care impacting millions of patients. Avel eCare's telemedicine services include behavioral health, crisis care, emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, hospitalist, senior care, school health, specialty clinic, virtual nursing, and more. Avel's mission and vision are rooted in the belief that every person and every community deserves access to high-quality care, enabled through collaboration, innovation, and service.

For more information, visit www.avelecare.com and www.cibolohealth.com.

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Jessica Gaikowski
Director of Marketing and Communications
605-553-6523
Media@avelecare.com
4510 N. Lewis Ave. | Sioux Falls, SD 57104
www.avelecare.com

SOURCE: Avel eCare



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
