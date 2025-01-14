Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Global software development leader IT Medical released a full-length whitepaper to address how AI assistants such as chatbots and patient portals can improve patient care.

The "AI-Powered Assistants for Enhanced Patient Care" whitepaper highlights the operational benefits of AI-powered assistants in patient care and addresses implementation challenges like technology integration, patient trust, and data security.

The whitepaper also provides AI solutions for geographical barriers, lack of health literacy, and subconscious bias, while considering common integration barriers.

"This whitepaper provides a detailed exploration of how AI-driven solutions can address critical challenges in healthcare, such as improving patient adherence and streamlining testing procedures. It offers readers actionable insights into implementing AI technologies to enhance patient outcomes, optimize workflows, and maintain regulatory compliance. This resource is essential for healthcare leaders seeking to explore AI's potential to transform care delivery," said Aleksandra Buimistere, Head of PR at IT Medical.

About IT Medical

IT Medical develops technology-driven solutions, including custom software, AI-powered assistants, and workflow automation tools, to optimize healthcare operations and reduce costs while ensuring seamless integration and regulatory compliance.

