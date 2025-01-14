Simon Moores to become executive chairman in new management structure

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (Benchmark) today namedAndy Miller as its new chief executive officer.

Miller, who has been Benchmark's chief operating officer since 2021 and a founding member of the business, will continue to report to Simon Moores who now moves from the CEO role to executive chairman.

Moores said: "Andy has been by my side now for well over 13 years and is a central architect of the Benchmark we see today."

"From assessing our first lithium prices, to building the core of what we know today as the Forecasts Division, to delivering our first high end consultancy job: Andy has seen it all and done the lot."

"Andy is the case study for not being afraid to constantly re-define yourself and seek more exactly what's needed in Benchmark's next CEO."

"All major decisions will now lie with Andy and his senior leadership team as he implements the system he needs to take Benchmark to the next level."

"It's a decision I've wanted to make for a while and I am excited to work with the team in a new full time role as executive chairman to create an even bigger and better Benchmark" Moores concluded.

Parag Khandelwal, managing director at Spectrum Equity and board member at Benchmark added: "In the last 12 months, Benchmark has completed a strategic acquisition and made several key hires to unlock the growth opportunity ahead".

"With Simon moving into the executive chairman role, and a strong and expanded leadership team in place, Andy is well positioned to lead Benchmark in this exciting new cycle of growth," Khandelwal added.

Andy Miller will be responsible for leading Benchmark and a new senior leadership team especially sales, technology and finance into a new era.

Miller said: "It's with immense pride and excitement that I step into the role of CEO, and I look forward to building on the incredible vision and leadership of our founder, Simon."

"We have an exceptional team at Benchmark and it's a privilege to lead us into a new chapter of the company's growth story: staying true to the values that have brought us here, while remaining at the forefront of providing transparent, actionable prices, data and intelligence."

Benchmark also announced that Caspar Rawles will become Benchmark's new chief operating officer.

Moores said: "Caspar has been the general behind the operation for nearly a decade now."

"His ability to execute our vision and implement world class processes have been major factors in our success. Clear, concise, clinical Caspar is a tailor made COO for Benchmark's new era and will be an ideal number two for Andy."

