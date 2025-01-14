UREVO Launches Industry-First Dual-Incline CyberPad For Home Treadmill

Innovative Design Combines Space Efficiency, Advanced Features, and Smart Connectivity for Modern Fitness Enthusiasts

UREVO, a global leader in smart fitness technology, proudly announces the launch of the UREVO CyberPad for Home Treadmill, the first compact treadmill featuring 14% incline technology. Designed to fit seamlessly into smaller spaces without compromising performance, the CyberPad redefines home fitness by integrating advanced engineering, eco-friendly features, and smart app connectivity.

After receiving recognition at CES, including being honored with the TWICE Picks Award at the 2025 event, and exceeding its Kickstarter funding goals, the CyberPad has quickly established itself as a standout product in both the fitness and technology sectors.

A Revolution in Compact Fitness

The UREVO CyberPad is specifically designed for modern living spaces, offering a 2:1 body ratio that combines space-saving dimensions with a 30% larger running area than typical compact treadmills. This thoughtful design ensures a comfortable workout experience while fitting effortlessly into apartments or offices.

Taking home workouts to the next level, the CyberPad features MegaLift Incline Technology, an industry-first innovation that delivers a 14% incline. This advanced feature improves fat-burning efficiency by 40% and simulates real-world terrains, providing users with an immersive and effective exercise experience.

Eco-Friendly, Quiet Performance

At the heart of the CyberPad is the UREVO MegaPower Brushless Motor, which operates 30% quieter than traditional treadmill motors, making it ideal for shared spaces. Its eco-friendly engineering saves 15% more energy and incorporates a dust-free design to protect respiratory health, ensuring both a cost-effective and health-conscious fitness solution.

The Hivetech Shock Absorption System, inspired by automotive suspension technology, further enhances user comfort and safety by reducing joint impact by 30%. This advanced suspension system makes the CyberPad accessible to users of all fitness levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes.

Smart Fitness Integration with the UREVO App

The CyberPad integrates seamlessly with the UREVO SmartCoach App, offering a dynamic fitness experience. The app provides real-time tracking of key metrics such as calories burned, speed, and incline level, while also offering immersive outdoor simulations that automatically adjust incline settings.

Additionally, the app features four tailored workout modes-fat-burning, endurance, cardio, and recovery-and gives users access to free challenges and resources, all without subscription fees.

Setting a New Standard in the Industry

As the first compact treadmill to feature a 14% incline, the CyberPad has already set a new benchmark for small-space fitness equipment. Its innovative features and user-focused design have earned praise from tech and fitness enthusiasts alike.

At CES and Pepcom, the treadmill was celebrated for its dual-lift incline technology and its ability to provide professional-grade workouts in a compact package.

The UREVO cyberpad for Home Treadmill is available now for $499.99. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra 10% off by using the code CYBERSV11. For more information, visit the UREVO website.

About UREVO

UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness technology, committed to creating high-quality solutions that empower individuals to lead healthier lives. By combining advanced engineering with sleek design, UREVO products are crafted to fit seamlessly into the modern lifestyle, making fitness accessible and enjoyable for all.

