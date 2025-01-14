GoodWe says its ES Uniq Series hybrid inverters suit on-grid and off-grid applications, offering a maximum efficiency of 97. 6% and a European efficiency of 96. 2%. Chinese inverter manufacturer GoodWe has launched a new hybrid inverter line for residential PV systems at the World Future Energy Summit (WFSE), which is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. "The product features a data display showing power generation data," a spokesperson told pv magazine. "This ensures PV system owners can monitor their installations even in locations with weak or no wireless signal. " The ...

