Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that on Friday, January 10, 2025, ICE reported the highest commodities volume day in its history with a record 9.1 million futures and options traded, including a record 8.7 million energy futures and options, and a record 6.1 million oil futures and options.

On January 10, 2025, ICE saw trading records across several of ICE's oil benchmarks, including 999,000 Gasoil futures and options, 905,700 ICE WTI (Cushing) futures and options, 214,200 ICE Dubai (Platts) futures and 104,400 ICE Murban futures.

"The network of markets which ICE has carefully built for its customers over the last two decades has created a truly global commodity platform so that customers can manage their risk exposure at precisely the areas they need, benefitting from the liquidity we offer, to enable transparent price discovery and execution," said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets, ICE.

ICE offers customers the most liquid markets to trade energy derivatives. ICE's global oil complex covers over 800 futures and options contracts underpinned by the global benchmarks Brent and Gasoil. Open interest across ICE's global commodities complex is up 11% year-over-year at 63.2 million contracts with average daily trading activity up 26% year-to-date.

