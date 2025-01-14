Anzeige
14.01.2025 14:16 Uhr
Equiti Group: Equiti secures in-principle approval to offer investment fund

Finanznachrichten News

Equiti enhances its offerings with Equiti Wealth, a global multi-asset platform designed to provide diverse wealth management solutions tailored to long-term investment needs.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti, a leading global fintech, announced that it has received in-principle approval from the Securities and Commodities Authority to launch the Equiti Global Balanced Fund as part of its new product line-Equiti Wealth.

Introducing Equiti Wealth

This initiative gives investors unparalleled access to a broad spectrum of professionally managed investment funds, starting with a minimum investment of just $1,000.

In its commitment to democratising access to wealth management products, Equiti Wealth consolidates an extensive range of investment solutions in a single platform, making wealth management a straightforward, inclusive, and accessible process for all.

"Today signifies a pivotal moment for Equiti as we reaffirm our dedication to enhancing financial opportunities for everyone," stated Mohammed AlAhmed Ketmawi, Co-founder of Equiti Group.

"Our Equiti Wealth portfolio is designed with the investor in mind, simplifying the path for anyone to embark on their investment journey and reap the benefits of expertly managed funds."

"By removing barriers to wealth creation, we strive to empower our clients with the tools necessary to achieve their financial aspirations," added Gaurang Desai, Managing Director of Equiti Wealth.

"Our commitment is to deliver reliable, transparent, and user-friendly investment solutions suitable for all investors, from beginners to seasoned professionals."

With the approval from federal regulatory authorities, Equiti Wealth is set to significantly influence the investment landscape, promoting accessibility and financial literacy. Through its innovative offerings, Equiti aims to guide individuals from all backgrounds towards a secure financial future.

About Equiti Wealth

Equiti Wealth is a pioneering asset management platform, dedicated to democratising access to professionally managed funds. By offering a range of cutting-edge investment solutions and making wealth creation inclusive, Equiti Wealth is refining how people invest. Equiti Wealth is part of the globally recognised Equiti Group.

About Equiti Group

Equiti Group is a multi-regulated global fintech provider of advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions with a presence in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The Group holds licenses from highly regulated jurisdictions across the world, including the UK's FCA, the UAE's SCA, Cyprus' CySec and more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597585/Equiti_Wealth_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equiti-secures-in-principle-approval-to-offer-investment-fund-302350499.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
