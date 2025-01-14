374Water, Inc.: 374Water Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

Municipal, Federal and Industrial Backlog and Pipeline of $1.8 Billion for Organic Waste Destruction Technology to Drive Growth in 2025

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with 374Water management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how 374Water's proprietary AirSCWO System ("AS") is designed to destroy non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes and, in the process, produce safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water has multiple contracts in place for equipment sales, demonstrations, and testing and approximately $1.8 billion of robust backlog and pipeline opportunities across waste verticals including municipal, federal and industrial customers. 374Water is launching its AirSCWO Destruction-as-a-Service ("AS-DaaS") business which will drive recurring revenue for the company. For its AS-DaaS business, 374Water is partnering with wastewater, federal, industrial, and RCRA permitted TSDF facilities and plans to announce the location of these operations throughout 2025.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, along with Directors Larry Holub and Brooks Hamilton, will advise 374Water in all facets of investor relations.

Chris Tyson commented, "374Water addresses both traditional waste streams such as biosolids, landfill leachate, and oil & gas sludges, and emerging contaminants including PFAS Concentrates or 'Forever Chemicals' such as AFFF firefighting foam, pharmaceuticals and microplastics, across all three major waste verticals with an overall global market of $250 billion. The municipal, federal, and industrial markets are seeking alternatives to existing waste treatment technologies which are considered inadequate as they primarily transform, transport, or condense organic wastes instead of destroying them completely. Recent EPA regulatory requirements on drinking water and industrial emissions and US CERCLA (Superfund) designations are focused on eliminating existing and emerging contaminants. These changes are expected to further fuel demand for waste destruction technologies like AirSCWO. This creates an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing 374Water with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

"Moving into 2025 our flexible go-to-market strategy is generating strong demand across our three major verticals," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. "Supported by a recent $12.2 million offering, we are well positioned to begin delivering our commercial scale AS solutions. In September, we deployed our first commercial scale AS to the City of Orlando's Iron Bridge Water Reclamation Facility. We will be completing our Orange County Sanitation AS factory acceptance test and deployment during the first half of 2025. We intend to begin generating substantial revenue through our AS capital sale and AS-DaaS offerings from our backlog and pipeline of $1.8 billion during 2025. With our new 20,000 square foot manufacturing facility and state of the art machinery and equipment we are ramping AS production to meet demand. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our business milestones to new and existing shareholders in the weeks and months ahead," concluded Gannon.

