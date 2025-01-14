Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Unveils Launch of Highly Anticipated Large-Scale Water Refill Station at Marion, NC Bottling Facility

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce plans to establish a highly anticipated large-scale water refill station outside its bottling plant in Marion, NC. The station will enable the refill of water tankers for a wide range of government, commercial, and private needs while providing access to clean artesian water for domestic and international distribution.

This water initiative will establish a comprehensive water refill station network and reaffirms the Company's commitment to innovation and community/corporate responsibility. The refill station will be capable of dispensing thousands of gallons of water at a time, delivering substantial benefits across key areas, including environmental sustainability, economic efficiency, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, operational flexibility, and scalability.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, shared his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to launch this water refill station at our Marion facility, offering a sustainable solution for governmental, commercial, and individual needs. Sourced from the pristine aquifers of the Blue Ridge Mountains, our water meets all federal, state, and local regulations to ensure quality and safety. This initiative positions Greene Concepts as a leader in addressing water availability challenges locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally."

Mr. Greene continues, "Our 24/7 refill station will provide a reliable supply of clean water, playing a crucial role during emergencies such as natural disasters or water shortages. Additionally, this project strengthens partnerships with state and local governments while underscoring our commitment to sustainability, cost-conscious solutions, and public well-being. We are also in discussions with a region in the Middle East to supply retrofitted water containers via ships throughout the Middle East. This action further expands our global impact toward providing solutions to assist with the Middle East and North Africa water crisis."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

