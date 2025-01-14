Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Wayble, a leading international student success platform, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of PsyMood, an innovative mental health and mentorship service designed for culturally sensitive support. This acquisition will enhance the international student experience by enabling institutions to provide comprehensive support that goes beyond academics and career guidance, addressing the unique challenges students face while adapting to a new culture.

International students frequently encounter challenges such as culture shock, language barriers, and unfamiliar educational expectations, which can lead to isolation, anxiety, and stress. Despite these added stressors, international students are unlikely to access campus mental health services. According to a survey conducted by The Canadian Association of College and University Student Services (CACUSS), approximately 60% of international students who report mental health concerns do not seek help. The primary reasons included stigma, lack of awareness about available resources, and cultural differences in perceiving mental health.

With the integration of PsyMood's diverse team of mental health practitioners, career coaches, and mentors into Wayble's platform, international students now have access to tailored support that respects their language, culture, and faith. These essential services are designed to help students navigate the challenges of adapting to a new environment, including building social networks and connecting with mentors-critical factors for successful integration and overall well-being. In total, 780 specialists will be available on the Wayble platform, offering personalized one-on-one support to support students throughout their journey.

"From the outset, Wayble's mission has been to ensure that international students feel welcomed, empowered, and fully supported as they navigate their life and career journeys in a new country," said Pat Chaisang, Wayble's Co-Founder and CEO. "With the ongoing changes in international education policies, students are facing greater challenges than ever in managing their personal and professional paths. This acquisition comes at a pivotal moment to address the critical gaps in support within the industry."

In its four years of commercial operations, PsyMood has built a strong network of practitioners, including psychotherapists, psychologists, career coaches, and mentors, across 45 countries and 43 languages. These specialists are equipped to provide culturally sensitive support for newcomers, visible minorities, and international students.

"I'm excited to enter this new chapter with Wayble. Since launching PsyMood in 2020 with my friend Rodrigo Bergel, mental health support has become both my passion and professional mission. Through PsyMood, I've gained a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by international students, and I'm eager to continue addressing these needs on an even broader scale," said Fred Neumann, PsyMood's Co-Founder and CEO.

With a network of over 30 Canadian institutions and over 70,000 international students, Wayble is acutely aware of the many challenges students face, such as rising living costs, shifting immigration policies, and high youth unemployment. The integration of PsyMood comes at a crucial time, addressing critical gaps in traditional support systems and ensuring that international students receive enhanced mental health resources and culturally relevant mentoring. With this expanded offering, Wayble is better equipped to help students build a strong foundation for success, empowering them to overcome obstacles and fully integrate into their new academic and professional communities.

