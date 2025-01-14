Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 14:50 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VisiRose, Inc.: VisiRose Announces $3 Million Seed Financing Round to Advance Ocular Therapeutics

Finanznachrichten News

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / VisiRose Inc. ("VisiRose" or the "Company"), a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel ocular therapeutics, today announced a $3 million seed financing round for VisiRose. The funds from this round will be directed toward advancing the Company's lead investigational program, particularly facilitating critical regulatory milestones of the clinical development of its therapies for corneal diseases and other severe ocular conditions.

The proceeds from this financing round will support several key initiatives, including:

  • Completing a pre-investigational new drug (IND) submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VisiRose's Rose Bengal Photodynamic Antimicrobial Therapy (RB PDAT), a groundbreaking, non-invasive, investigational treatment for infectious keratitis and other serious eye infections.

  • Submitting an IND application for investigational drug PV-305, targeting corneal blindness (RB) through photodynamic therapy (PDAT), and working toward its acceptance by the FDA.

  • Manufacturing an initial clinical supply of PV-305, enabling the Company to initiate clinical trials, undertake expanded access, and move closer to regulatory approval.

VisiRose is leveraging the novel ocular RB PDAT research from the University of Miami's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and Ophthalmic Biophysics Center, in collaboration with Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCQB: PVCT). At the heart of the Company's therapeutic platform is Provectus's bioactive synthetic small molecule, Rose Bengal Sodium (RBS), to treat a range of sight-threatening ocular conditions with high unmet medical needs.

"We are pleased to complete this financing round to support the continued progress of our ophthalmology drug pipeline," said Dominic Rodrigues, Acting Chief Executive Officer of VisiRose. "The funding will enable us to advance our lead drug product candidate PV-305 through critical regulatory steps, ultimately moving us closer to providing patients with innovative therapies for corneal diseases and other serious ocular conditions."

Juan Carlos Navia, M.D. at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, delivering the VisiRose RB PDAT treatment.
Courtesy of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

About VisiRose
VisiRose is a newly launched, clinical-stage biotechnology company of the University of Miami and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, focused on commercializing the Miller School of Medicine's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and its Ophthalmic Biophysics Center's innovative ocular research using Provectus's bioactive synthetic small molecule Rose Bengal Sodium (RBS). For more information, please visit: https://visirose.com.

Contact:

VisiRose, Inc.
Dominic Rodrigues
Acting Chief Executive Officer
rodrigues@visirose.com

For Media Inquiries:

Ira M. Gostin
contact@visirose.com
775-391-0213

SOURCE: VisiRose, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.