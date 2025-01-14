EQS-News: Greenliant / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Greenliant High Endurance SSDs Selected for Multi-Million Dollar Industrial Program



14.01.2025 / 06:00 PST/PDT

Media Contact:

Tara Yingst

Greenliant

408-200-8062

media@greenliant.com

Greenliant High Endurance SSDs Selected for Multi-Million Dollar Industrial Program

SATA NANDrive BGA SSDs Provide Reliable Data Storage in Multi-Year Deal

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - JANUARY 14, 2025 - Greenliant has won a multi-year, multi-million dollar program for its high endurance SATA NANDrive EX Series ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs), designed with Greenliant's industry leading EnduroSLC Technology. GLS85LS SATA NANDrive SSDs will serve as the solid state storage in the customer's ruggedized computers for mission critical applications. See SATA NANDrive information at https://www.greenliant.com/SATA-BGA-SSD .

Operating between 40 and +85 degrees Celsius, EnduroSLC SATA NANDrive EX Series SSDs reliably store data in harsh, high temperature environments while offering superior data retention. The advanced data security features of these devices include password protection, configurable zones with different protection levels and secure data erase. In addition, SATA NANDrive allows users to select specific areas of the SSD to instantly purge sensitive content instead of erasing the entire drive.

Introduced in 2011, industrial grade SATA NANDrive SSDs have been trusted by aerospace, defense, industrial, networking and transportation customers for more than a decade. They are included in Greenliant's Long-Term Availability (LTA) program ( https://www.greenliant.com/LTA-Program ).

Available in SATA and PCIe NVMe interfaces, and BGA, M.2, 2.5" and U.2 form factors, Greenliant's EX Series NANDrive, ArmourDrive and Industrial Enterprise SSDs with EnduroSLC Technology support extended temperature ranges (-40°C to +85°C*). These drives are ideal for systems operating in severe conditions that require best-in-class reliability at a lower cost per GByte.

*NVMe SSDs support up to 95°C (Tc) operations



About EnduroSLC Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. EnduroSLC enabled SSDs meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support high cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 400K program-erase (P/E) cycles. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC and NANDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

