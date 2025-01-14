Storage Caves, a Luxury Condo Garage Storage Developer Acquires 4 Locations and Over 38 Acres of Land Adjacent to the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Lake Norman North Carolina

Storage Caves

Storage Caves, a premier developer of Condo storage facilities, is excited to announce the acquisition of 4 locations totaling over 38 acres of land located in Concord North Carolina adjacent to The Charlotte Motor Speedway, and 19 acres adjacent to Lake Norman. Storage Caves developments will serve consumers seeking to store RVs, Boats, Cars, Business Inventory, Traditional Storage, and "Man Caves".

Jim Stepanian the chairman and CEO of Storage Caves stated "We are excited to announce the acquisition of 4 separate lots in The Charlotte Metroplex. Two lots are in Concord, North Carolina and an additional 19-acre lot is located on the shores of Lake Norman in Denver, North Carolina. "

Storage Caves facilities offer:

1. Unparalleled Security: The facility will provide cutting-edge security systems, including 24/7 surveillance, access control, and alarm monitoring, ensuring the utmost protection for stored vehicles, boats, RV's and other assets.

2. Climate-Controlled Units: Storage Caves will offer climate-controlled environments to safeguard vehicles and maintain their pristine condition throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions.

3. Spacious Storage Bays: With a focus on accommodating large vehicles, the facility will provide generous storage bays to cater to the needs of boat and RV enthusiasts, car collectors, and anyone requiring ample storage space. Current specifications include garage sizes of 14' x 40', 15' x 500', and 15' x 55.'

4. Convenient Location: Situated in close proximity to the Queen City and the Greater Charlotte area, the Storage Caves facility's will offer ease of access to residents of the metropolitan Charlotte area seeking reliable and secure storage options for their large storage needs.

"These land acquisitions serve to execute our plan to become the leading provider of single story drive up large garage storage solutions in The Charlotte Metroplex. Charlotte is a unique community of Car, Boat, and RV enthusiasts. We are very excited to break ground in Q1 2025 on these shovel ready sites" Jim Stepanian stated

For more information about Storage Caves please visit www.storagecaves.com or contact Chief Operating Officer Daniel Higuera at 831-236-1414 or Daniel@storagecaves.com

About Storage Caves: Storage Caves, is a leading provider of luxury large garage storage solutions in the southeastern United States. With a commitment to quality, security, and customer satisfaction, Storage Caves sets the industry standard for upscale storage amenities in The southeastern United States

