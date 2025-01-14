https://vheda.com/: Vheda Health Achieves Record-Breaking Growth in 2024, Solidifying Its Influence as the Leader in Virtual Health Engagement for Medicaid and Medicare

The Columbia-based company drove over 1,000% Revenue Growth since 2021, driven by actuarially validated outcomes, New and Expanded Strategic Partnerships, and Industry Recognition

Vheda Health, a nationally certified Minority Business and leader in virtual health engagement, concludes a groundbreaking 2024 marked by strong actuarially validated outcomes, program expansion, and industry recognition in transforming care for underserved populations. Since June 2021, Vheda Health has experienced more than 1,300% revenue growth, further cementing its position as the market leader for Medicaid and Medicare health plans seeking to accelerate health equity for everyone by providing simple access to care from anywhere.

"2024 was a transformational year for Vheda Health," said Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health, "Our growth is a reflection of the market's focus on implementing solutions that increase member engagement, deliver positive ROI, and improve health outcomes for the underserved. The partnerships between our team and our health plan partners and members are the reasons Vheda Health has a national presence today. I am grateful for the trust the industry has placed in Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best lives."

Vheda Health's Additional Successes in 2024, include:

Over 2,900% increase in health plan membership , further expanding Vheda Health's reach to underserved communities across the United States.

Delivering unmatched, actuary-validated Program Outcomes, including: 84% monthly engagement rate among Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP members. 3:1 program ROI . +70 Net Promoter Score . 100% RFP win rate when featured in Medicaid and Medicare bids. Increasing HEDIS measures through care gap closure

Recognized by Centene Corporation and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC): Centene's Partnership Purpose Award : Recognized for excellence in transforming health outcomes for underserved populations.

2024 Top 100 MBE® Award Recipient : Honored by the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council for entrepreneurial excellence and community contributions.

Achieved i1 HITRUST Certification , reinforcing Vheda Health's commitment to data security and client trust.

Accelerated strategic partnerships with new partners, including Molina Healthcare, and in new markets.

Strengthened leadership team with 3 key appointments: Ken Goulet , former Anthem, to Vheda Health's Board of Directors. Bill Henderson as Chief Growth Officer Kerry Lee Perry as Chief Marketing Officer

Certified Minority-Owned Business: Proudly certified in all 50 states, driving supplier diversity goals for health plans.

Industry-Leading Platform: Developing the only end-to-end virtual health engagement platform addressing chronic conditions, maternal health, and behavioral health - with a focus on health equity and hard-to-reach populations.

The success last year opens more doors for Vheda Health in 2025, enabling the company to accelerate its current offerings, while also expanding into key growth areas for government payers, which deliver measurable results and further position Vheda Health as the most trusted advisor to Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP health plans nationwide.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care, maternal health, and behavioral health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84%-member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

