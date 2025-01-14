Mobrium.com: Mobrium Announces No-Cost Webinars Designed to Fill Critical Missing Knowledge Gap for HR Professionals, SHRM PDC Eligible Trainings

Mobrium, the original employer reputation management platform, is proud to announce its new monthly webinar series, specifically designed to fill existing knowledge gaps for HR professionals. Live webinars will be available every second Wednesday of the month at 11:00 AM Mountain Time with recordings of past events searchable on mobrium.com.

Mobrium is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDC)

"There are no other research-based knowledge providers helping Human Resource professionals master skills of employer reputation management like we are." said Mobrium Co-Founder & CEO Matt R. Vance "With our background as the first holistic platform for managing every facet of an employer's public feedback on sites like Glassdoor and Indeed, we are uniquely positioned to provide robust trainings to support HR and marketing professionals tasked with managing these rating profiles."

Eligible for SHRM PDCs

As an official SHRM recertification provider, Mobrium is recognized by The Society of Human Resource Management for quality training content production that meets their high standards.

The SHRM Body of Applied Skills and Knowledge (BASK) is a framework that outlines the knowledge and competencies needed to be successful in the human resources (HR) field.

Webinars provided by Mobrium are eligible for SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs) which are needed to maintain SHRM credentials among HR professionals. Each 45-minute webinar will allow an individual to earn 0.75 PDCs.

Intentionally Actionable Training

To focus on their uniquely qualified position as employer reputation experts, Mobrium has organized their learning materials in three training tracks:

Employer Reputation: Learn how your online reputation and employer brand impact recruiting and retention. Strengthen your online presence to attract talent that will stay. Employee Engagement: Going beyond retention, learn about proven strategies to engage and energize your team so they are excited to give their best. HR Leadership: Level up your leadership skills as an HR professional to make a bigger impact in your organization and advance your career.



Expressing excitement of the new program, Co-Founder & COO Crista Vance shared "Virtually all employers have an online reputation that is either helping or hurting the HR team's ability to hire and retain talent. Most companies are negatively impacted by employer ratings simply because they don't know how to properly manage their online presence. We're excited to freely share our knowledge to help the HR community be better for their people with proactive employer reputation practices."

The first Mobrium Webinar is scheduled for 2/12/2025. Visit mobrium.com/webinars to register today. Check back often for new webinar topics each month.

About SHRM

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is a professional human resources membership association headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. SHRM promotes the role of HR as a profession and provides education, certification, and networking to its members, while lobbying Congress on issues pertinent to labor management. Visit shrm.org.

About Mobrium

Mobrium is the original employer reputation management platform, providing HR professionals with the tools to automate employee review requests, monitor feedback and enhance employer branding. Win Glassdoor, Indeed and more with Mobrium. Visit mobrium.com to learn more.

