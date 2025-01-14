Modern Family Law Reports Six Months of Colorado LLP Data, Revealing Increased Accessibility and Key Client Trends

Modern Family Law has released six months of data showcasing the success of Colorado's pioneering Licensed Legal Paraprofessional (LLP) program. As one of the first family law firms to support this initiative, the firm reports that LLPs are making legal services significantly more accessible to underserved communities while maintaining quality representation.

Since the program's launch in July 2024, LLPs at Modern Family Law have been directly hired for 103 cases across the state, with an increasing number of clients in rural and underserved areas. The initiative, authorized by the Colorado Supreme Court, creates a new class of legal professionals capable of providing affordable, basic legal services for family law cases.

Key Findings From the Modern Family Law LLP Report

Cost of Entry: The average cost of entry for clients hiring an LLP is $1,854, compared to $3,026 for clients hiring an attorney - a 38% reduction. Client Income Disparity: The average income of LLP clients is approximately $30,000 less than that of attorney clients, showing the program's impact on providing services to lower-income individuals and families. Geographic Trends: Most LLP clients are located in rural areas like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, where legal services are often scarce or more expensive. The Denver office also saw growth in demand, supported by targeted marketing initiatives in October. Diverse Case Types: LLPs handled a wide variety of family law matters, demonstrating their ability to address the needs of diverse client groups effectively.

"Six months into the LLP program, the results speak for themselves. Families in Colorado are getting the help they need without the financial strain often associated with legal services," said M. David Johnson, CEO of Modern Family Law. "This program shows how innovation in the legal industry can bring meaningful change. We are proud to support this initiative and provide a pathway for accessible and affordable legal representation."

Looking Ahead

Modern Family Law is committed to the success of the LLP program and will continue to gather and analyze data to assess its impact on accessibility, affordability, and client satisfaction. For more information about the Licensed Legal Paraprofessional program at Modern Family Law, visit our LLP page.

