Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) previously revealed its strategic intent to accelerate organic growth by pursuing mergers and acquisitions. Today we are excited to announce our initial action to implement this strategy. InVitro International's Board of Directors unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to merge with a European based non-animal testing focused organization which has served their market for more than two decades. Details regarding costs and timing of the agreed upon MOU will continue when the agreement is finalized.

CEO W. Richard Ulmer observed: "The global movement toward the humane goal of sparing animals from safety testing began in Europe and continues to grow nicely there. InVitro International believes it can participate to a greater extent as we move forward together."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

