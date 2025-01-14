Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Ammunition, an Atlanta-based full-funnel advertising agency, has appointed Kate Grafton as Vice President of Client Engagement. This key role will drive sustainable growth, enhance client partnerships, and lead business development efforts, reinforcing Ammunition's dedication to building enduring relationships. Kate will play a critical role in advancing the agency's mission and ensuring its continued success.

Kate joins Ammunition after spending nearly a decade driving sales and business development at Houzz, the world's leading home design platform, as a seasoned leader with a proven track record in digital media, advertising, and mobile marketing. She has driven growth across North America, Australia, and New Zealand through tailored partnerships, spanning organic optimization, paid amplification, and SaaS product offerings. Previously, Kate held key sales and marketing roles at tech start-ups like Leapset (acquired by Sysco) and Bloomspot (acquired by JP Morgan Chase) and led business development efforts at Groupon and San Diego Tourism. This wealth of experience equips her to bring a fresh perspective and a strategic, results-driven approach to Ammunition, accelerating its growth and expanding its reach.

"Kate's appointment is a natural step in our growth strategy, reinforcing our commitment to growing brands in the home and building product categories while paving the way to continue leveraging that momentum to expand our growth into like-minded categories. Adding an executive of Kate's caliber speaks as much to where we've been as it does where we are going," said Jeremy Heilpern, CEO of Ammunition.

Ammunition has built a reputation for its ability to grow brands in a measurable way, earning the trust of brands like the Atlanta Hawks, Georgia-Pacific, Kingspan, LG, Mitsubishi, Verisk, and Westlake, demonstrating success across categories that include professional sports, building materials, insurance, and software products.

"I've had the opportunity to work closely with the Ammunition team in previous roles, so I've seen firsthand the team's ability to tackle challenges and build relationships that drive success. Ammunition's blend of creativity and strategy, along with the team's deep understanding of both individuals and brands, is truly impressive. I'm excited to join the agency and help shape its future by building key partnerships and broadening its national impact," said Kate Grafton.

Kate's hiring comes at a transformative time for the agency. Recently named to Adweek's list of the 75 fastest growing agencies in the world, Ammunition has achieved a 108% revenue growth over the past three years. The agency has also been recognized as one of the fastest-growing agencies in Atlanta for four consecutive years.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel brand-building powerhouse dedicated to making change happen. With a comprehensive suite of services, including brand strategy, digital innovation, 360 campaigns, website development, media relations, personalized CRM, and Emmy-award-winning video production, all under one roof, Ammunition tailors strategies for today's dynamic market. Consistently ranked among the Atlanta Business Chronicle's fastest-growing private companies, Ammunition also earned spots on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals Southeast lists, as well as ADWEEK's Fastest Growing Agencies. Headquartered in Midtown Atlanta, Ammunition is privately held. For more information, visit ammunition.agency.

