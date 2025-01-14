Retail technology brand adds Indyme's Freedom Cases, Smart Dome and SmartResponse Customer Assist Buttons to portfolio of Loss Prevention solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), will now offer select Indyme Solutions (Indyme) merchandise protection products in its loss prevention portfolio of solutions. This new strategic collaboration will bring together two of the industry's most recognizable leaders in customer engagement and shrink management. These solutions will be on display at NRF 2025 Retail's Big Show.

These new offerings will include Indyme's breakthrough self-service locking Freedom Case. This disruptive technology helps protect merchandise from offenders while creating a frictionless shopping experience for legitimate shoppers. This and other store operations-focused solutions from Indyme will enable Sensormatic to solve an even broader range of challenges faced by our retail partners.

"We've long been committed to the idea that collaboration with both retailers and other technology companies breeds innovation," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "Strategic collaborations like this one are the secret to Sensormatic Solutions longevity and continued leadership in developing RFID, computer vision and analytics applications that redefine retail. Pairing Indyme's solutions with our loss prevention suite and services will help retailers adapt to changing expectations and meet customers where they are without sacrificing security or compromising the shopping experience."

Through the collaboration, Sensormatic Solutions retail partners will be able to purchase select Indyme products as well as get access to the company's cloud-based offering directly from their Sensormatic Solutions sales teams. Indyme's SmartResponse, Freedom Case and SmartDome can be easily integrated into Sensormatic Solutions customers' existing communications infrastructure to help businesses:

Respond to shopper needs faster. All three solutions are designed to ensure shoppers get help when and where they need it, reducing lost sales and improving loyalty.

Improve loss prevention programs. Freedom Cases help protect high-risk items without deterring purchases while the SmartDomes alert associates to suspicious activity in real time. Furthermore, the data from all solutions enables better loss prevention strategies, highlighting areas of opportunity that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Refine labor allocation. Indyme's customer assistance buttons and SmartDomes help ensure associates are always where they need to be, while Freedom Cases Value-Exchange-based solutions allow employees to focus on providing merchandise insight and support rather than unlocking cases.

"Sensormatic Solutions and Indyme both recognize the important role proactive monitoring and response will play as retailers strive to meet the expectations of today's customers," said Philip Joosten, vice president of sales and customer care at Indyme Solutions. "The collaboration brings together our SmartResponse and Value Exchange technology solution suite and Sensormatic Solutions trusted retail leadership to ensure retailers have a clear picture of what's happening on and off the floor and can communicate necessary next steps to employees in real-time so in-store experiences meet shopper expectations."

Those attending NRF's Big Show can get a closer look at Indyme's Freedom Case and a selection of Sensormatic Solutions retail technologies at Booth #3523, Jan. 12-14, at the Javits Center in New York City. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page. To learn more about Indyme's products, visit indyme.com.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

About Indyme Solutions

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Indyme is a global leader in customer engagement, active loss prevention, process automation, and compliance. Installed in over 30,000 stores, Indyme technology is helping the world's largest retailers improve in-store performance. Visit indyme.com or contact Philip Joosten, VP of Sales, at pjoosten@indyme.com or +1-858-268-0717 for additional information.

