A respected leader with experience across some of tech's most recognisable brands, Klaje will spearhead Miro's Go-to-Market Organization

Miro®, the Innovation Workspace, has appointed Harold Klaje as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to evolve and sharpen Miro's Go-to-Market organization and implement a strategy that aligns with the company's ambition to transform how customers innovate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114183560/en/

Harold Klaje, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Miro (Photo: Business Wire)

Klaje joins Miro at a pivotal moment in the company's history. In October 2024 Miro announced the Innovation Workspace, an AI powered platform to redefine how teams innovate. This is the company's most significant product launch in 12 years and perfectly positions Miro to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global collaboration applications market, which IDC predicts will double to $78 billion by 2028.

Andrey Khusid, CEO and Co-Founder, Miro said: "At Miro we believe that innovation happens on the canvas. It's only here where teams can discover, define, and deliver great ideas and truly move together at the same speed as their imagination. Harold is the perfect person to elevate Miro's GTM strategy and operations and help us to deliver our vision for the Innovation Workspace to our global customers. His experience encompasses growing companies from those forming new categories to established industry giants, but in all instances he has joined organizations at critical inflection points and powered them to the next level. I'm excited to see the impact he will have on Miro and our customers."

Harold Klaje has over two decades of experience leading go-to-market, innovation, and business transformation teams. A truly international leader, he has worked in Singapore, Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, and the USA, and has headed teams within some of the most successful tech companies in the world including Google, Reddit, Pinterest, and SolarWinds.

Commenting on his new role and the opportunity ahead Klaje said: "There are three things that really set Miro apart from other companies. Firstly, everyone who uses Miro loves the product. And yet, many users are only experiencing a fraction of the features available to them, there is so much more they could be doing with Miro. Secondly, we have a product that is highly scalable it is tried and tested across multiple global markets and within organizations from SMEs to large enterprises. Irrespective of region, culture, or size users see the value of innovating with Miro. Finally, we have an ambitious, and dynamic vision. Miro is disrupting the enterprise collaboration sector and I'm thrilled to be part of this."

About Miro

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to quickly move from idea to outcome. Miro is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, and serves more than 80M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,600 employees in 13 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114183560/en/

Contacts:

press@miro.com