Sysco Colleagues Live Sysco's Purpose in 2024

Reflecting on 2024 at Sysco. This year, our colleagues truly embodied Sysco's purpose of connecting the world to share food and care for one another. Here are some highlights from the year that showcase their incredible impact:

Hurricane Relief: After hurricanes devastated parts of the Southeast, Sysco donated over $80,000 in essential products, including 25,000 bottles of water and 5,000 burgers, to families and businesses in need. In Houston, we delivered 23,000 bottles of water, 10,000 pieces of fruit, and more to cooling centers, ensuring critical aid reached those affected.

Giving Back: During Purpose Month, over 5,200 colleagues across 190+ locations partnered with 1,200+ charitable organizations to make a difference in the communities where we live and work. From donating 10,000 turkeys nationwide for Thanksgiving to packing meals and supporting local food banks, our teams showed the power of giving back.

Supporting Our Drivers: Sysco sites across the globe came together during Truck Driver Appreciation Week to celebrate our incredible delivery partners. From heartfelt thank-you notes and team lunches to gift giveaways, we recognized the dedication and hard work of the drivers who keep us connected to our customers every day.

Thank you to our colleagues, customers, and communities for making this year impactful. Here's to an even brighter 2025!

