Ambience Healthcare and St. Luke's Health System Partner to Reduce Clinician Burnout and Increase Patient Face Time

Ambience Healthcare, the leading AI platform for healthcare documentation, scribing, coding, CDI, and patient summaries, announced today a pilot study with St. Luke's Health System has resulted in a 25% reduction in clinician burnout and a nearly 23% increase in patient face time for clinicians.

St. Luke's Health System, headquartered in Boise, Idaho has more than 18,000 employees across eight medical centers and 370 clinics. Throughout much of the past year, clinicians at St. Luke's have utilized Ambience's AI platform, embedded directly inside of Epic's electronic health record, to automate routine tasks like documentation, coding and clinical documentation improvement, and patient summaries for clinicians.

Following a successful pilot across several clinical areas and departments, all St. Luke's clinicians will now have access to Ambience AI to support them before, during and after every visit with their patients.

"Our mission at St. Luke's is to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve," said Reid Stephan, vice president and chief information officer at St. Luke's. "With ambient AI technology, we can significantly remove the burden of administrative work from clinicians, allowing them to focus more on providing patients with best-in-class care."

Delivering impact across specialties and care settings

Ambience is already deployed at St. Luke's across 11 unique specialties, including Neurobehavioral Health, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Adult Behavioral Health, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Nephrology, Pediatric Nephrology, Pediatric Hematology Oncology, and Neurology.

Since launching the pilot with Ambience in early 2024, St. Luke's has seen significant improvements across a variety of key metrics through Epic's User Action Log, such as:

22.8% increase in patient face time

38.8% decrease in documentation time

40.2% decrease in documentation outside of working hours

30.3% decrease in hours to close encounters

25% decrease in severe clinician burnout

Within four weeks of kickoff, St. Luke's and Ambience launched Epic-integrated, specialty-specific modules that accounted for the specific needs of each service line, including organization-level customization that supported St. Luke's departmental goals.

The leader in health system-grade AI technology

Ambience's platform is built with robust security and compliance features, meeting industry standards such as HIPAA, SOC 2 Type I and II, and GDPR. Ambience also recently earned a 97.7/100 rating from KLAS Research in a Spotlight Emerging Solutions Report in the ambient AI category, underscoring its leadership in addressing healthcare administrative challenges.* In particular, the KLAS report highlights that Ambience's AI platform is "coding-aware," i.e., compliant from a coding and revenue cycle perspective.

"At St. Luke's, we needed an enterprise solution capable of supporting our diverse specialties, care settings and complex payer arrangements, from fee-for-service to value-based contracts," Stephan said. "We also sought a partner leading in AI innovation. Within just 12 weeks of rolling out, the choice was clear to move forward. We're also now rolling out frontier capabilities such as ambient inpatient support."

*This report was written with limited data.

About St. Luke's Health System

As an Idaho-based, not-for-profit, community-owned and community-led health system, St. Luke's is dedicated to its mission to improve the health of people in the communities it serves. From its founding in 1902 to today, St. Luke's has long been a leader in quality care and a vital partner in addressing community health needs.

About Ambience Healthcare

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Corey Patchkofsky

Aria Marketing for Ambience Healthcare

cpatchkofsky@ariamarketing.com

203-710-2296

SOURCE: Ambience Healthcare

View the original press release on accesswire.com