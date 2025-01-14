Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 15:14 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ambience Healthcare and St. Luke's Health System Partner to Reduce Clinician Burnout and Increase Patient Face Time

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Ambience Healthcare, the leading AI platform for healthcare documentation, scribing, coding, CDI, and patient summaries, announced today a pilot study with St. Luke's Health System has resulted in a 25% reduction in clinician burnout and a nearly 23% increase in patient face time for clinicians.

St. Luke's Health System, headquartered in Boise, Idaho has more than 18,000 employees across eight medical centers and 370 clinics. Throughout much of the past year, clinicians at St. Luke's have utilized Ambience's AI platform, embedded directly inside of Epic's electronic health record, to automate routine tasks like documentation, coding and clinical documentation improvement, and patient summaries for clinicians.

Following a successful pilot across several clinical areas and departments, all St. Luke's clinicians will now have access to Ambience AI to support them before, during and after every visit with their patients.

"Our mission at St. Luke's is to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve," said Reid Stephan, vice president and chief information officer at St. Luke's. "With ambient AI technology, we can significantly remove the burden of administrative work from clinicians, allowing them to focus more on providing patients with best-in-class care."

Delivering impact across specialties and care settings

Ambience is already deployed at St. Luke's across 11 unique specialties, including Neurobehavioral Health, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Adult Behavioral Health, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Nephrology, Pediatric Nephrology, Pediatric Hematology Oncology, and Neurology.

Since launching the pilot with Ambience in early 2024, St. Luke's has seen significant improvements across a variety of key metrics through Epic's User Action Log, such as:

  • 22.8% increase in patient face time

  • 38.8% decrease in documentation time

  • 40.2% decrease in documentation outside of working hours

  • 30.3% decrease in hours to close encounters

  • 25% decrease in severe clinician burnout

Within four weeks of kickoff, St. Luke's and Ambience launched Epic-integrated, specialty-specific modules that accounted for the specific needs of each service line, including organization-level customization that supported St. Luke's departmental goals.

The leader in health system-grade AI technology

Ambience's platform is built with robust security and compliance features, meeting industry standards such as HIPAA, SOC 2 Type I and II, and GDPR. Ambience also recently earned a 97.7/100 rating from KLAS Research in a Spotlight Emerging Solutions Report in the ambient AI category, underscoring its leadership in addressing healthcare administrative challenges.* In particular, the KLAS report highlights that Ambience's AI platform is "coding-aware," i.e., compliant from a coding and revenue cycle perspective.

"At St. Luke's, we needed an enterprise solution capable of supporting our diverse specialties, care settings and complex payer arrangements, from fee-for-service to value-based contracts," Stephan said. "We also sought a partner leading in AI innovation. Within just 12 weeks of rolling out, the choice was clear to move forward. We're also now rolling out frontier capabilities such as ambient inpatient support."

*This report was written with limited data.

About St. Luke's Health System

As an Idaho-based, not-for-profit, community-owned and community-led health system, St. Luke's is dedicated to its mission to improve the health of people in the communities it serves. From its founding in 1902 to today, St. Luke's has long been a leader in quality care and a vital partner in addressing community health needs.

About Ambience Healthcare

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Corey Patchkofsky
Aria Marketing for Ambience Healthcare
cpatchkofsky@ariamarketing.com
203-710-2296

SOURCE: Ambience Healthcare



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.