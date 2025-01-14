browsi.com: Browsi Partners With OpenWeb to Deliver Enhanced Revenue Opportunities and Seamless Page Experiences

Leading predictive data company Browsi LTD (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel & New York, USA; CEO: Asaf Shamly) is proud to announce a partnership with OpenWeb. The collaboration leverages Browsi's advanced predictive data technology within OpenWeb's platform and technology to enhance revenue opportunities and ensure a seamless user experience.

Since its inception, Browsi has amassed a vast repository of non-PII, first-party data from millions of users, forming the foundation for its AI-driven predictions. This collaboration with OpenWeb brings Browsi's expertise to new heights, helping OpenWeb's clients make smarter, data-driven decisions about their digital assets and audience engagement.

Through this collaboration, OpenWeb has integrated Browsi's AI technology into its platform to provide clients with precise predictions and actionable insights. This empowers OpenWeb's clients to refine their strategies, optimize performance, and achieve measurable growth by making informed, data-driven decisions tailored to their audience and business objectives.

The partnership offers a range of key benefits. Browsi's AI seamlessly integrates into OpenWeb's platform, operating in the background to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time to predict user behavior and other metrics to optimize performance. This collaboration enhances revenue potential by optimizing widget placement opportunities, unlocking incremental revenue for OpenWeb's publishers. Additionally, the partnership prioritizes an uncompromising user experience by adhering to publisher guidelines and maintaining Core Web Vitals (CWV), ensuring user satisfaction is never compromised.

This partnership reflects the long-term vision shared by Browsi and OpenWeb. The partnership is built on the principle that "better together" means combining expertise to create products that improve both clients and audience outcomes.

"Our partnership with OpenWeb exemplifies how predictive AI can transform business outcomes," said Asaf Shamly, Co-Founder and CEO at Browsi. "By integrating our data-driven insights and predictive capabilities into OpenWeb's platform, we empower businesses to make smarter decisions, unlock untapped revenue streams, and deliver exceptional user experiences".

"At OpenWeb, we believe in creating technology that drives meaningful engagement between publishers and their audiences," said Haim Sasson, President and CFO at OpenWeb. "Our partnership with Browsi enhances this mission by integrating predictive insights that empower partners to optimize revenue while ensuring seamless, data-driven user experiences."

About Browsi

Browsi is a leading AI-driven SaaS company that empowers businesses to make intelligent, data-driven decisions. By leveraging its advanced AI predictive platform, powered by a vast dataset of first-party data collected since 2017 from millions of URLs, Browsi empowers data-driven businesses with actionable insights and real-time predictions into audience behavior and performance outcomes. Browsi is trusted by premium establishments such as CNN, TMZ, Kobe Shimbun, The Moneytizer, GMX, WebMD, Graham Media and more. Browsi's technology is available to publishers worldwide sold directly or via authorized partners and resellers like Fluct, Flux, Magnite, Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace and more.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve online conversation. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 5,000 partners, hosting over 150 million monthly active users. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

