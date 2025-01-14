Dealers United Brings Exclusive Events and Expert Insights to the 2025 NADA Show in New Orleans

VIP Parties, Proven Strategies and Custom Marketing Insights Await You at Booth #7757

Dealers United recently announced that it will have a major presence at the 2025 NADA Show, Jan. 23-26 in New Orleans, where the automotive agency will be delivering a live workshop with actionable ad insights, VIP Bourbon Street experiences, and expert-led digital strategy sessions for auto dealers.

Attendees are invited to Booth #7757 to receive Dealers United's signature " 14-Point Digital Inspection ," a step-by-step review of dealers' marketing strategies. This expert-led service focuses on optimizing local SEO, enhancing SEM campaigns, and refining social media efforts to drive sales. Visitors who book a booth appointment can gain multiple entries for the "$5K-A-Day Sweepstakes," with one lucky winner receiving $5,000 each day of the show. See official rules for complete details.

On Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, Dealers United and TikTok are hosting an exclusive two-day VIP Lounge in the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street, offering attendees a unique way to experience the heart of New Orleans. Guests will enjoy prime balcony views of the historic French Quarter, complete with bead tossing, hors d'oeuvres, a premium open bar, and valuable networking opportunities with automotive experts and TikTok representatives. Access to the VIP Lounge is by reservation only , with passes available at Booth #7757.

Dealers United will also host a live workshop led by Justin Friend, Senior Vice President of Dealers United, and Jay Healey, Chief Marketing Officer of Healey Brothers Automotive, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 12:30 p.m. CT in Room #210. The workshop, titled "Exploring 17 Battle-Tested Social Ads," will show dealers how to leverage social media to capture market share and drive leads using proven strategies on top social platforms. Attendees will learn techniques for building a content-driven culture and creating an online presence that resonates with today's car buyers. Space is limited, so early registration is highly recommended to ensure attendance.

Plan Your NADA Experience



To maximize your experience at the 2025 NADA Show, Dealers United offers a lineup of activities and opportunities:

Visit Booth #7757 to book a 14-Point Digital Inspection, enter the "$5K-A-Day Sweepstakes," win prizes, and learn more about Dealers United's offerings.

RSVP for the live workshop to secure your seat at this valuable session.

Enjoy the Bourbon Street revelry and make industry connections at the VIP Lounge at Royal Sonesta, sponsored by Dealers United and TikTok.

Dealers United invites all attendees to make the most of the 2025 NADA Show by participating in these impactful events and sessions. Sign up now at www.dealersunited.com/nada to reserve your spot and prepare for an engaging and transformative experience in New Orleans.

About Dealers United:

Dealers United is the premier digital marketing partner for car dealerships looking to accelerate their online presence and drive more sales. Our experts specialize in Social, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and - above all - building true partnerships with dealers. To learn more, visit www.dealersunited.com.

