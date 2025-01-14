King Industries, Inc.: Inside King Industries' Chemistry of Giving: Empowering Employees to Create Change Through Annual Initiative

Building Stronger Communities, One Charitable Donation at a Time

In addition to its longstanding community outreach and philanthropy programs, King Industries sets a new powerful example of corporate social responsibility through its beloved "Chemistry of Giving" initiative. This program not only reflects the company's commitment to making a meaningful difference, but also empowers its employees to give back to causes that are close to their hearts.

King Industries' Chemistry of Giving

Building Stronger Communities, One Charitable Donation at a Time

Now in its second year, the program initiates an intercompany raffle, which grants three employees the opportunity to select a charitable organization of their choice to receive a generous donation in the employee's name-fully funded by King Industries.

The Spirit Behind "Chemistry of Giving"

"I think everyone would like to give more to the charities that are close to their hearts." says Shenton King, VP Marketing & Business Development for King Industries. He adds, "King is in a unique position to empower our people with the gift of giving, and we think that is incredibly special, and so do our employees - who love the program!"

This initiative is designed to strengthen community ties and reflect the company's belief in shared success. By enabling employees to choose organizations meaningful to them, King Industries amplifies its collective impact and inspires a culture of compassion across its teams.

How the Initiative Works:

Winners are selected randomly, ensuring a fair and transparent process. Each winner has the privilege of selecting a nonprofit or charitable organization to receive the donation. King funds the charitable donations, allowing the company to make an impact on diverse causes.

The 2025 Winners:

This year, three King Industries employees were selected as winners, and their chosen charities reflect a wide range of impactful causes:

Save the Children of Fairfield, CT

Save the Children focuses on ensuring that children around the world have access to health, education, and protection from harm.

According to their representative:

"Your recent donation will help build a brighter future for children-ensuring they grow up healthy, educated, and safe."

Contributions like these support vital programs, including protecting children in conflict zones, providing education for displaced kids, and addressing nutritional needs in rural communities.

Dream Come True of Western Connecticut, Inc.

This grassroots organization fulfills the dreams of terminally ill children in Fairfield, New Haven, and Litchfield counties.

Board member Beth Luddy shared:

"This donation will go directly toward Dreams...From Disney trips to room makeovers, this contribution will bring joy to children and their families."

Person to Person

Dedicated to serving families in lower Fairfield County, P2P provides food, clothing, and financial assistance, along with workforce training programs.

Julie Moeller, Corporate Engagement Officer, highlighted:

"Every dollar we receive buys five dollars' worth of food, helping the 28,000 people we serve. This donation is essential to continuing our work."

King Industries is proud to continue this tradition, proving that philanthropy and industry leadership go hand in hand.

Contact Information

SOURCE: King Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com