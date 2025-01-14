Alasticity: Traction Capital Fuels Atlasticity's Growth with Investment

Traction Capital has invested in Atlasticity, a consulting expert that specializes in Amazon Web Services (AWS), to accelerate innovation and redefine the future of cloud services for mid-sized and enterprise-level organizations across industries.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Atlasticity guides businesses to thrive through cloud adoption - enhancing resilience, optimizing costs and operational efficiency with modern technology strategies designed to maximize the full potential of AWS services. The company's expertise spans strategic planning and roadmapping, foundational security and scalable architectures, modernized infrastructures, data optimization, backup and disaster recovery, cloud operations, and more.

"Partnering with Traction Capital represents a significant milestone for Atlasticity," states Patrick Gibson, CEO of Atlasticity. "Their support will enable us to grow our team, enhance our services, and extend our reach to empower more clients."

Atlasticity's Founding Partners from left to right: Sacha Sweeney-Newman (CRO), John Spaulding (CTO), and Patrick Gibson (CEO).

Atlasticity's expert team, with over 40 years of combined experience in business technology solutions, brings together diverse industry leaders dedicated to delivering unparalleled AWS expertise. By focusing exclusively on AWS consulting, Atlasticity delivers an extremely high level of depth, agility, and specialization. This commitment allows customers to focus on core business applications and drive growth.

In its next phase of growth, Atlasticity plans to expand its team, build on its growing work with AWS, and strengthen its already robust customer relationships.

"We're thrilled to partner with Atlasticity," says Peyton Green, VP of Investments at Traction Capital. "Sacha, Patrick, and John are an exceptional team with deep expertise and a clear vision for the future. Even as a young company, Atlasticity has already secured an impressive roster of large partnerships, proving their ability to deliver value and scale quickly. We're excited to support their growth journey and can't wait to see what this team accomplishes next."

About Atlasticity

Atlasticity is a Minneapolis, MN-based company solely focused on providing AWS consulting and technical services nationwide. Specializing in strategy, data migration, cloud optimization, and business transformation, Atlasticity is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner recognized for its strong team of trained, certified technical professionals and proven customer experience. The company delivers exceptional solutions for both private and public sectors, organizes Immersion Days, and offers specialized services tailored to meet diverse business needs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.atlasticity.com/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlasticity/

Contact: Sacha Sweeney-Newman

Email: info@atlasticity.com

Phone: (612) 474-1939?

About Traction Capital

Traction Capital is a Minnesota-based growth equity firm comprised of successful business owners and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2020, the firm invests in and acquires Minnesota and Midwest early-stage and lower market growth companies stuck in the "capital gap". Traction Capital believes that investing both financial and "smart" capital with a proven business management process (EOS®) during this critical stage sets businesses up for more rapid growth. They help founders with strategy and execution through our own experiences and that of their investors, to scale and exit at attractive valuations.

For more information, please visit: https://tractioncapital.com/

