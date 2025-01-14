Tiny Souls Media and K Love You Bye Nominated for Kidscreen Award and Commence Season 2 of 'Zip and the Tiny Sprouts'

Broadcast-Quality Original Preschool Series Features Engaging Storytelling and Music, Grounded in Social-Emotional Learning Principles and Developmental Psychology Research

Tiny Souls Media Inc., an innovative children's media company dedicated to creating engaging and developmentally enriching content for preschool audiences, is thrilled to announce the nomination of Zip & the Tiny Sprouts for the prestigious Kidscreen Award for Best Original Web/App Series. At the same time, production has officially commenced on Season 2, with an additional 26 seven-minute episodes underway during 2025. Once again partnering with animation studio K Love You Bye, led by Peter Johnston and Kyle Logan, and under the direction of acclaimed animation director Chris Bennet (Bluey), Season 2 will bring even more meaningful adventures in the whimsical world of Harmony Hollow.

The annual Kidscreen Awards program celebrates excellence in children's content across television, streaming, and digital platforms. The nomination reflects the success of Zip & the Tiny Sprouts in delivering high-quality storytelling, vibrant animation, and research-backed lessons rooted in growth mindset and social-emotional learning.

"We are honored to be nominated for a Kidscreen Award for best original web-based series," said Denise Sabet, CEO of Tiny Souls Media. "This recognition validates our mission to produce heartfelt and meaningful content that resonates with families worldwide. It's a testament to the incredible work of our entire team and our valued collaboration with K Love You Bye."

On YouTube, the initial episodes of Zip and the Tiny Sprouts have garnered millions of views. Overseen by Lacey Mason (Sesame Workshop, Dodo Kids), Head of Development and Production at Tiny Souls Media, the second season's 26 new episodes will continue to combine humor, heart, and original music to inspire young viewers while reinforcing social-emotional values such as patience, kindness, and resilience. Themed sing-a-longs and crafts videos are also published weekly on the Tiny Souls YouTube Channel, all created to empower children to build a brighter, more compassionate future.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Tiny Souls Media for Season 2 of Zip and the Tiny Sprouts," said Peter Johnston, Director of K Love You Bye. "Building on a strong foundation, we're excited to create even more imaginative stories that will entertain and inspire children and families around the world."

Tiny Souls Media is currently developing an initial collection of Zip and the Tiny Sprouts merchandise, as well as exploring distribution and licensing opportunities with interested parties. The Company also offers a parenting course subscription via a digital application. These courses feature expert advice, family activities, mindfulness moments and other resources, all centered around the same social-emotional themes highlighted in Zip episodes, so preschoolers, parents and educators can learn and grow together.

About Fade In Studio's K Love You Bye



Fade In Studio's K Love You Bye is a 2D animation studio committed to producing heartfelt and compelling content for all ages. Its work reflects authenticity, humor, and creativity, brought to life by its talented Australia-based team.

