General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: Mighty Fire Breaker Announces Charitable Initiative Following Los Angeles Wildfires; Anticipates Breakthrough Year in 2025

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI), a pioneer in the future of sustainable fire protection solutions, and its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker®, LLC (MFB), extends their deepest sympathies to those affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. In response, we are launching a charitable initiative to support the impacted communities beginning with the donation of our patented, EPA-certified fire inhibitor, CitroTech®, to homeowners in high-risk areas, providing enhanced protection against future fire threats.

CitroTech® is a groundbreaking fire inhibitor that requires only small amounts of water and remains active even when dry, offering long-lasting defense against fire ignition and spread. This innovative solution has garnered unprecedented attention from homeowners seeking effective and sustainable fire protection for their properties.

Steve Conboy, Founder of Mighty Fire Breaker®, said, "Our hearts go out to all the families and individuals affected by the recent fires in Los Angeles. We are committed to supporting our community during this challenging time by providing our advanced fire prevention technology to help safeguard homes and lives. The attention we've received highlights the effectiveness of our solutions and the growing recognition of the importance of proactive fire prevention. We are prepared to meet this demand and expand our reach to protect more communities nationwide."

The recent wildfires have underscored the critical need for effective fire prevention measures. Mighty Fire Breaker®'s CitroTech® has been recognized for its safety and efficacy, holding certifications from the EPA Safer Choice Program and UL Greenguard Gold. Unlike traditional fire retardants, CitroTech® is non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and does not rely on active water for application, making it a superior choice for proactive fire defense.

GEVI Expects Breakthrough Year in 2025

As the Company steps up its efforts to assist affected communities, the increased awareness and demand for effective fire prevention solutions position Mighty Fire Breaker® for a breakthrough year in 2025 both financially and operationally.

About Mighty Fire Breaker®

Mighty Fire Breaker® is a leading provider of environmentally friendly fire prevention solutions. Their flagship product, CitroTech®, is an EPA-certified fire inhibitor that applies with little water and remains active when dry, offering long-lasting protection against fire ignition and spread. Committed to safety and sustainability, Mighty Fire Breaker® continues to innovate in the field of fire prevention technology.

Forward Looking Statements

(This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.)

