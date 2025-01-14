Alignable.com: Top Networking Platform Alignable Honors the Most Supportive Small Business Leaders Across North America

Alignable's 2025 Local Business Person of the Year Contest kicks off today - the largest online networking event to recognize small business leaders across North America.

For the sixth year in a row, Alignable.com , the leading online networking platform for small business owners, is celebrating its 9.2 million members by inviting them to spotlight local leaders who've gone above and beyond to support peers through both challenges and successes. Voting starts today and runs through March 7, 2025.

2024's competition resulted in a significant surge in engagement across the platform, with a 40% increase in participation and a 30% rise in winners compared to 2023. Over 309,000 votes were cast, and 5,171 local winners were elected. Alignable officials expect even more winners in 2025.

Several past contest champions credit this annual competition with enhancing their visibility and expediting their business growth:

Brian Gregory of The YES! TEST in Phoenix, AZ, No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in Arizona in 2024, said his revenue spiked more than 50%. "This contest put me on the map," he added. "It's incredible."

Dr. Thomas Hill of Naperville, IL, who ranked No. 19 nationwide, said he's making three times what he earned this time last year, due to the contest and Alignable's other features.

Phyllis Arnstein of Health to Wealth in Spring Hill, FL, a Top 40 national winner, said her business is up 70% and that she met "so many great people during the contest."

Dr. Karen Fiorillo of Modern Nature in Collegeville, PA, reported that her net revenue increased by 55%, after placing in the Top 15 nationally and No. 1 in Pennsylvania.

Any Alignable member is eligible to vote, run, or win and can participate by clicking here . SMB owners who aren't in Alignable's network yet can sign up for free on alignable.com .

"Each year, this contest thrives on the positivity and encouragement our best networkers bring," said Alignable's CEO Eric Groves. "They strengthen relationships, spark referrals, and build a powerful wave of mutual support. It's incredibly gratifying to see our business owners give each other the recognition they deserve on such a grand scale."

