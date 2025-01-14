Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 15:14 Uhr
Planet MicroCap LLC: Planet MicroCap Review Magazine for Winter 2024/2025 Now Online

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Planet MicroCap, a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that the Winter 2024/2025 Issue of the Planet MicroCap Review Magazine is now available in digital format.

Click here to read: Planet MicroCap Review Winter 2024/2025 Issue

"On behalf of the entire Planet MicroCap Team we are pleased to announce the Winter 2024/2025 issue of the Planet MicroCap Review," said Robert Kraft, Planet MicroCap Host & CEO. "It's truly yeoman's work to distill all the different trends and themes that happened in 2024 and we should be aware of in 2025 in the MicroCap space, but thanks to our team here at Planet MicroCap, as well as our tremendous contributions from leading MicroCap experts, I think this issue does a phenomenal job encapsulating everything. We'd like to thank all of our contributing writers, advertisers and subscribers for their contributions and continued support; please enjoy our Winter 2024/2025 Issue."

We'd like to dedicate the Winter 2024/2025 Issue in memory of our friend and colleague, Scott Arnold.

The Winter 2024/2025 issue of the Planet MicroCap Review also includes profiles on public MicroCap companies, including:

  • BluMetric Environmental (TSX-V:BLM)(OTCQX:BLMWF)

  • BQE Water (TSX-V:BQE)

  • IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC)

  • Innovative Food Holdings (OTCQB:IVFH)

  • Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:SBIO)(OTCQB:SABOF)

  • TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG)

Planet MicroCap Review Winter 2024/2025 Issue articles from leading thinkers and experts in the MicroCap space include:

  • FEATURE: The Private Equity and Equity Approach by Ben Claremon, Partner at Devonshire Partners

  • FEATURE: MicroCap M&A and Buyouts: Why the Trend Continues and Not Slowing Down - Q&A with Mathieu Martin, Portfolio Manager at Rivemont MicroCap Fund

  • FEATURE: The MCC Profitable Index - Q&A with Ian Cassel, MicroCapClub

  • FEATURE: FTC, Larger Cap Mergers and Affects (if any) on MicroCaps - Q&A with Andrew Walker, Host of Yet Another Value Podcast

  • Delisting Series:

    • Why the Need to Talk about Delisting? By Shelly Kraft

    • Delisted, Now What? By Lynne Bolduc - Legal, FitzGerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough LLP

    • The Dreaded Delisting Notice by Scott Gordon, Investor Relations at CORE IR

    • Delisted to OTC by Eric Flesche, Market Maker at Glendale Securities Inc.

    • What Happens When a Company is Delisted? By Erik Nelson, Filings at Coral Capital Partners

    • Delisted Accounting by Brian Zucker, CPA, RRBB Advisors, LLC

    • How Does Delisting Affect Insurance? By Jason Bishara, Insurance, NSi Insurance Group

    • Delisted or About to Be? By Roger Pondel, CEO of PondelWilkinson

  • OPINION: Getting the Most Out of Your 1x1 Meeting with a CEO by Shelly Kraft, Kraft Consulting

  • OPINION: Why Investors Can't Afford to Ignore Asia by Drew Bernstein, Co-Chairman of MarcumAsia

  • OPINION: How Can MicroCap Companies Benefit from Executive Recruiters? By Kelly Anderson, CXO Inc.

  • Q&A with Independent Investment Research (IIR)'s Founder, Mamun Rashid, Esq., CPA

  • Eventus Advisory Group LLC by Neil Reithinger

  • What Are Today's MicroCap Market Maker's Services? By Eric Flesche, Glendale Securities Inc.

  • Why and When Does a MicroCap Company Require a Litigator by Jon Uretsky, Esq., PULLP

  • Making Financial Transactions More Simple by Lynne Bolduc, Esq., Partner at FitzGerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough LLP

  • Finding Alternative Liquidity Programs for MicroCaps by SLS Group

  • Most MicroCap Companies are Over-Insured, is Yours? By Jason Bishara, NSi Insurance Group

  • Six Questions for MicroCap Companies Contemplating Public Relations by Roger Pondel, CEO of PondelWilkinson

  • Asia Corner: Hong Kong's Battered IPO Market Remains Hopeful by Leslie Richardson, Elite IR

Planet MicroCap Review Magazine is available to subscribers complimentary, see here: Planet MicroCap Review Winter 2024/2025 Issue

To receive the next issue of the Planet MicroCap Review Magazine, please subscribe to our Substack here: SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: Planet MicroCap

Subscribe to Planet MicroCap Podcast: Planet MicroCap Podcast - iTunes

Would you like to advertise in the Planet MicroCap Review? Send us an email: info@snnwire.com

About Planet MicroCap

Founded in 1998, Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on market awareness and investor visibility for public and pre-public microcap companies. Planet MicroCap broadcasts a microcap news podcast, the Planet MicroCap Podcast, and hosts Planet MicroCap Showcase investor events.

Investors and those who wish to receive the next issue of Planet MicroCap Review Magazine, please follow the link here: SUBSCRIBE. Contact Planet MicroCap at info@snnwire.com for advertising inquiries and questions about services.

For more Information, Contact:

Robert Kraft, CEO
Planet MicroCap
rkraft@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
