Acclaimed Global Financial Services Telecom CISO Will Provide Guidance on Growth and Innovation and Advise Halcyon Customers on Combating Advanced Ransomware Threats

Halcyon, a leading platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware, today announced the appointment of Oliver Newbury as Strategic Advisor. Newbury's distinguished expertise in global cyber leadership will propel growth for Halcyon and empower more businesses to effectively combat ransomware threats.

"Oliver is one of the most renowned security leaders in the world," said Jon Miller, CEO Co-founder, Halcyon. "We are honored to have someone of his caliber join the Halcyon team. His experience and knowledge of strategies to increase resilience from advanced ransomware threats will help provide strategic guidance to our customers. He also will play an integral role in Halcyon's growth strategy."

In addition to advising Halcyon, Newbury currently serves as a Senior Advisor to TPG, a global alternative asset management firm; a Board Member of Immersive Labs, a cybersecurity platform; and GALLOS Technologies, a UK-based venture capital firm. Prior to these roles, Newbury was the Global Chief Information Security Officer for Barclays, a renowned multinational financial services company, and as Chief Technology Officer for BTs Security Division, where he led transformative cybersecurity initiatives. Prior to starting his career, Newbury earned his Master of Science in systems engineering from the University of Surrey. He also earned his Bachelor of Science in bioinformatics from the University of Birmingham.

"The growth at Halcyon over the past three years has been nothing short of impressive," said Newbury. "Through its leading anti-ransomware platform, Halcyon is the only company equipped to defeat the persistent ransomware threat businesses face at a global scale. I am excited to help grow the company's innovation and global footprint, and get them closer to the team's mission of defeating ransomware, everywhere."

Newbury's appointment as Halcyon Strategic Advisor closely follows the company closing $100M in Series C funding at $1B valuation. Halcyon provides the industry's first and only anti-ransomware platform. Leveraging AI/ML Models specifically trained on ransomware samples provides Halcyon's customers with unmatched protection efficacy. Its platform gives organizations peace of mind that impacted devices will not be taken offline, data will be exfiltrated and their business operations will not be disrupted.

For more information on the Halcyon, visit www.halcyon.ai.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the only cybersecurity company that eliminates the business impact of ransomware. Modern enterprises rely on Halcyon to prevent ransomware attacks, eradicating cybercriminals' ability to encrypt systems, steal data, and extort companies. Backed by an industry-leading warranty, the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform drastically reduces downtime, enabling organizations to quickly and easily recover from attacks without paying ransoms or relying on backups.

Learn more at www.halcyon.ai.

