Auquan, the market leader in AI agents for deep work in financial services, today announced record growth for 2024, marked by significant enterprise adoption, strategic product launches, and the completion of its $8 million seed funding round. The company tripled revenue in less than a year by deploying RAG-powered AI agents to eliminate manual effort and complete entire tasks in mission-critical workflows for private markets, asset management, and other financial services firms. Customers including MetLife, UBS, and Capital Group including one-quarter of the top 25 private equity firms use Auquan to collectively save thousands of hours on previously manual tasks that they've shifted to high-value work.

Talented, creative professionals in finance enter the industry to work on complex problems and consequential deals, yet spend much of their time manually sifting through vast amounts of data spread across incompatible formats, document types, and languages. Whether executing due diligence and ESG in private equity, monitoring covenants in private credit, or preparing LP reports, highly skilled and compensated professionals throughout financial services are caught in an endless cycle of manually collecting and summarizing data not driving strategic impact.

Auquan changes this by fundamentally transforming how finance teams work. Unlike other AI tools that serve as systems of research, Auquan is a system of action that completes entire jobs to be done. With deep finance domain expertise baked into the product, Auquan autonomously turns unstructured data into structured insights and outcomes. Teams start each day with predrafted insights and alerts, completed compliance screens, and fully drafted due diligence and sustainability reports, empowering them to jump right into critical analysis, strengthening investor and company relationships and making better strategic decisions faster.

"2024 has been transformative, not just for Auquan but for all of the brilliant finance professionals we serve," said Chandini Jain, co-founder and CEO of Auquan. "When we founded Auquan, I witnessed incredibly talented people wasting their days grinding away on tedious and repetitive tasks. Today, our customers tell us they're not just saving thousands of hours they were previously squandering on mundane research and writing tasks; they're liberating their brightest minds to focus on meaningful and fulfilling work and creating real value for their firms."

Key 2024 Achievements:

Customer Success and Market Impact

Achieved adoption by one-quarter of top 25 private equity firms, including MetLife, Blue Owl, and BC Partners.

Completed ESG reporting and KYB workflows for major financial institutions autonomously, enhancing compliance and reducing risk.

Produced more than 3,300 company due diligence reports rated "indistinguishable from human analyst work," saving firms a collective 50,000 hours of work and $40 million in savings.

"This is the first time I've seen AI truly deliver in asset management. It works surprisingly well and produces real, tangible results." A portfolio manager at a top 10 global firm by AUM

Product and Technology Innovation

Built breakthrough end-to-end workflow automation: Auquan's RAG-based agentic AI decomposes complex processes into hundreds of discrete, autonomous tasks to complete entire workflows from investment analysis to compliance reporting with seamless accuracy.

Expanded coverage to 550,000+ companies across 2+ million data sources in 65+ languages, delivering real-time insights aligned with SFDR, CSRD, and SASB frameworks.

Deployed an industry-only, one-hour private company credit report service, setting new speed standards for opportunistic deal screening and evaluations.

Strategic Growth

Secured funding, led by Peak XV, to reach $8 million total seed funding raised.

Selected for the Microsoft UK GenAI Accelerator in partnership with NVIDIA, GitHub, and WeTransact.

Launched our AI agent platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to simplify procurement for enterprise customers.

Looking Ahead

Building on this momentum in 2025, Auquan will focus on:

Expanding Auquan's agentic AI capabilities across risk, compliance and sustainability workflows, including due diligence, monitoring, KYC/KYB, and regulatory and LP reporting.

Accelerating market share growth in the U.S. and European financial services sectors.

Continuing investment in agentic AI to build a system of action that completes entire "jobs to be done" for finance professionals.

Building on its lead as the domain-specific AI platform for finance by expanding data, platform and interface integrations to align with requirements of its target finance users.

Product Availability and Implementation

Auquan delivers immediate value through turnkey solutions for critical financial workflows while supporting custom implementations for unique requirements. Customers see measurable ROI within hours or days of deployment.

To learn more about Auquan and request a demo, visit www.auquan.com.

About Auquan

Auquan is the market leader in AI agents for deep work in financial services, redefining how finance professionals work by eliminating the manual effort involved in complex, knowledge-intensive workflows. The company's agentic AI platform transforms unstructured data into structured insights across 550,000+ companies and other entities and completes entire jobs to be done autonomously. Leading global institutions including MetLife, Capital Group, and BC Partners rely on Auquan's AI agents to complete mission-critical workflows in risk monitoring, investment analysis, sustainability and compliance, enabling their teams to focus on high-impact work and strategic decision-making. Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore, Auquan is backed by Peak XV, Neotribe Ventures, Episode 1, and Stage 2 Capital. Learn more at www.auquan.com, and follow the company @auquan_ and on LinkedIn.

