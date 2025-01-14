WanAware Launches Next-Gen Intelligent Observability Platform to Redefine IT Infrastructure Management

The company is addressing the critical gaps left by legacy IT tools, transforming raw data into actionable insights to overcome cybersecurity risks, inefficiencies, and performance challenges.

WanAware is proud to announce the launch of its advanced intelligent observability platform, including its proprietary Knowledge Discovery Engine (KDE), setting a new standard for managing IT infrastructure. In a world where connected devices outnumber humans 50 to 1 , WanAware provides businesses with the tools to effectively address performance, availability, and security challenges in today's complex IT environments.

Addressing a 25-Year Gap in IT Solutions

WanAware addresses a long-standing challenge in IT observability: outdated legacy tools and antiquated models that aggregate data but fail to provide actionable insights. These limitations expose organizations to cybersecurity threats, inefficiencies, and performance bottlenecks. With the rapid growth of connected assets, IT teams face an overwhelming volume of data that traditional tools can't manage effectively. WanAware's platform, centered around its KDE, leverages advanced technologies to transform raw data into meaningful intelligence, offering real-time insights without the need for specialized expertise.

"Our mission has always been to elevate performance, availability, and security monitoring to meet the demands of modern IT ecosystems," says Jeff Collins, CEO of WanAware. "For too long, organizations have relied on outdated tools that generate noise without actionable guidance. WanAware changes that by offering intelligent observability, enabling teams to focus on what truly matters."

Key Differentiators

WanAware sets itself apart with various industry-first capabilities:

True Intelligent Visibility : The platform collects and analyzes over 10 billion globally connected IP addresses, refreshing data every four hours to provide real-time and historical insights. This unparalleled data depth offers organizations a comprehensive understanding of their IT environments.

Contextual Awareness : Using over 10 trillion data points, WanAware applies AI, machine learning, and advanced graph database infrastructure to contextualize and correlate data. This ensures organizations can identify patterns, behaviors, and critical risks with ease and before they occur, offering automated remediation workflows to minimize downtime and shift IT operations from reactive to predictive.

Agentless Architecture: The platform's agentless architecture eliminates the need for software rollouts or manual deployments, reducing costs and complexity while ensuring seamless scalability across diverse IT environments.

Business Impact Analysis : By analyzing the causal chain of IT issues, WanAware determines the Total Scope of Impact (TSOI), offering organizations a precise view of affected systems and enabling faster, more effective resolutions.

Integrated Security and Compliance: With real-time threat detection, vulnerability scanning, and zero-trust principles, WanAware ensures robust security alongside comprehensive observability.

Simplifying Everyday to Complex IT Challenges

Unlike traditional observability tools, WanAware's platform is designed for accessibility. Generalist IT teams can easily implement and operate the solution, eliminating the need for highly specialized expertise. This democratization of intelligent observability ensures organizations of all sizes-from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies-can harness its power.

The platform's ability to monitor both external and on-premise assets allows organizations to gain visibility across their entire IT ecosystem, including IoT devices, cloud services, and legacy infrastructure. WanAware's approach reduces noise by prioritizing actionable events, saving teams from wading through unnecessary alerts.

"Observability should be intelligent, not complex," says Wes Jensen, COO at WanAware. "Our platform sets a new standard by delivering clarity and confidence to organizations navigating an increasingly connected and data-driven landscape."

ABOUT WANAWARE:

WanAware is an innovator in intelligent observability, dedicated to solving the most pressing challenges in IT performance, availability, and security monitoring. By leveraging advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning, WanAware delivers actionable insights that empower organizations to achieve operational excellence. For more information, visit www.wanaware.com .

